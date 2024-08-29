Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 15:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smart Eye Announces New Driver Monitoring System Design Win with Major Japanese Car Manufacturer

Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to an additional car model. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 25 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

GÖTEBORG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9), the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, will deliver its technology to a new car model by an existing customer.

The customer is a leading Japanese car manufacturer with a global manufacturing footprint. This OEM, which?has previously sourced Smart Eye's software for implementation in several of its?earlier car models, has now chosen to extend the technology to an additional vehicle. For this new model, the manufacturer will also expand the range of features provided by Smart Eye's DMS technology.

The new car model including Smart Eye's technology will go into production in 2026. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 25 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

Smart Eye has now received a total of 358?design wins from 22 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.225 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 22 vehicle manufacturers is SEK?3.225?billion.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-329 26 98
Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-08-29 14:45 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Announces New Driver Monitoring System Design Win with Major Japanese Car Manufacturer

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
