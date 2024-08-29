Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Youtopia announced today that it will be presenting at the 150th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference, taking place on September 4-5, 2024, at The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kenneth Neumann, Founder & CEO of Youtopia, will lead the presentation, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About Youtopia

On a mission to make it easy to live 100 healthy years!

Youtopia® is a pioneering health technology marketplace and platform revolutionizing how individuals achieve vibrant health and optimal wellness. As the first company to simplify access to essential health products, Youtopia offers a range of services tailored to the unique needs of its users.

Members benefit from a Personalized Prescriptive Nutrient Plan, starting with a comprehensive wellness evaluation, including a detailed blood test. AI, doctors, and nutritionists analyze this test to create a personalized nutrient plan tailored to each member's specific health needs, all at roughly the same cost as their current food expenses.

Youtopia also simplifies meal planning and nutrient fulfillment. Its optimization engine makes meal planning effortless, guiding users to meet their daily nutrient targets with delicious meals that fit their schedules, whether dining alone or with a group. The platform seamlessly accommodates group needs, ensuring everyone's dietary requirements are met.

In addition, Youtopia offers convenient nutrient delivery, providing users with various options to meet their daily needs. The AI-driven platform connects them with local meal makers for ready-made meal delivery or dining-out choices that align with their nutritional goals-all at a cost comparable to their current food expenses.

Youtopia leverages unparalleled health and nutritional data to offer tailored services for each user, known as Youtopians. With a vision to become the most comprehensive, trusted, and effective health and wellness resource on the planet, Youtopia is setting new standards in personalized health optimization.

About the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

For over 40 years, NIBA has specialized in hosting investment conferences for public and private companies, regardless of size or industry, seeking access to funding and liquidity sources. NIBA's Investment Conferences are renowned for their professional offerings and for fostering an environment optimized for productivity and collaboration.

For more details about the National Investment Banking Association's 150th Investment Conference on September 4-5, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, please visit: NIBA Conference Details.

