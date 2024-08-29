Rockwell Automation to Bring the Connected and Sustainable Mine to MINEXPO 2024

BRUSSELS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today it will showcase solutions for a connected and sustainable mine at MINEXPO 2024, taking place September 24-26, in Las Vegas.

While the mining industry is making progress towards a sustainable future, mining companies continue to face challenges in reducing their environmental impact. Currently, the mining industry accounts for 6% of the world's energy demand and 4%-7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Automation technology can address these challenges by combining advanced energy management, process optimization solutions, and the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The connected and sustainable mine initiative from Rockwell reveals how integrated systems and scalable analytics can enable mine-to-market integration and help customers to make better, data-driven decisions.

"We are thrilled to be part of MINEXPO 2024 to showcase how a connected and sustainable mine is the core of mining efficiency," said Sebastien Grau, vice president, global industries - process, Rockwell Automation. "Attendees that visit our booth will see how Rockwell's solutions not only optimize operations but also imbue every phase with intelligence, from equipment on the ground to the enterprise decision center. Experience the integration of seamless, data-driven process as we transform the operational tempo of mining".

Attendees who visit Rockwell's booth (#6113) can experience first-hand the digital solutions that are transforming the mining industry.

Mine-To-Market Integration - Begin with a guided and comprehensive interactive demo featuring Rockwell's Mining Operation Management Suite (MOM), a powerful digital solution that improves your bottom line by connecting disparate systems and data - delivering a single version of truth by providing information in the same context across your operation for better decision making.

Asset Reliability - Featuring Mining Solutions Asset Intelligence for Mining, this area will show why equipment reliability in mining is essential. Gain insight into machine health and plan your maintenance instead of responding to unexpected breakdowns.

Process Optimization - Mineral processing plants are inherently complex, facing internal and external disturbances. Explore the interactive demo to learn how model predictive control can help reduce cost per ton, lower energy intensity and plant costs, meet regulatory requirements and more!

Sustainable Operations - Rockwell and its partner Aquatic Life Ltd will show a collaborative approach to sustainability and water stewardship, including innovative water automation solutions. Rockwell's customers will be enabled to accelerate and achieve their water efficiency and conservation objectives through the visualization, analysis, and control of their operations.

Robotics Inspections - Introducing the Husky Observer from Clearpath Robotics, a Rockwell Automation Company: A rugged, autonomous data collection system, ready out-of-the-box robot for basic inspection tasks. Room for customization and new payloads will be present at Rockwell's booth.

Augmented Reality - See and interact with Rockwell's scale model of a ball mill as an example of how AR/VR has been applied in a real mine and see the workforce of the future in action. Use AR and 3D interactions for guided step-by-step work instructions to improve performance, safety, and morale - and reduce costs.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

