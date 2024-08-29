Staccato Announces New Team Members

Creators of the Staccato 2011® Pistol Announce Jessie Harrison and KC Eusebio, Two of the World's Top Shooters, Have Joined the Staccato Team

FLORENCE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Staccato, the creators of the Staccato 2011® pistol, Staccato Ammo and Staccato Ranch, today announced that Jessie Harrison and KC Eusebio, two of the world's top shooters, have joined the Staccato team. Harrison joins the brand as Training Director and Brand Specialist, and Eusebio joins as Director of Special Projects and Business Development.

Jessie Harrison & KC Eusebio at Staccato Ranch

Harrison and Eusebio bring decades of experience and relationships in the firearms and outdoor sports industries to Staccato. They will be focused on designing and delivering firearms instruction, partnerships and experiences that reflect the fun, family and freedom that the Staccato brand offers through its ecosystem of Staccato 2011 pistols, Staccato Ammo and Staccato Ranch.

"Staccato's mission is to proudly serve those who protect and embody American freedoms," said Marine Corps veteran and Staccato co-CEO Buck Pierson. "Jessie and KC strongly align with this mission and will play a key role in providing our law enforcement professionals and civilians who carry Staccato with the best firearms instruction and unique experiences at Staccato Ranch."

Jessie Harrison and KC Eusebio are recognized as two of the most accomplished competition shooters in the world.

Harrison is the first female USPSA Grand Master. She has won over 100 world and national championship titles, including the prestigious Bianchi Cup, the Steel Challenge World Speed Shooting Championships and numerous USPSA National Championships.

Eusebio is an Army veteran, 11-time World Speed Shooting Champion and 24-year USPSA Grand Master. He was the youngest USPSA Grand Master at the age of 12. He has also trained many of the most elite law enforcement and military groups in the U.S.

"Staccato is designing a whole ecosystem of shooting products and experiences for our customers," said Staccato co-CEO Justin Honea. "Jessie and KC's passion and deep knowledge training with Staccato 2011 handguns will contribute to our goal of providing everything customers need to build their confidence and shoot their best alongside other members of the Staccato family."

"We are proud to announce that we are joining the Staccato family," said KC Eusebio. "Jessie and I have nearly 40 years combined experience with the Staccato 2011 platform. To be here shooting and working with the company that invented the 2011 is a dream come true."

"We couldn't be more proud to join the Staccato family, shooting the best pistols in the world, made in America at Staccato Ranch in Florence, Texas," said Jessie Harrison. "Staccato's pursuit of excellence and deep focus on innovating for their customers align with our values and how we have approached our careers."

To learn more about Staccato, please visit staccato2011.com and to explore experiences at Staccato Ranch, please visit staccatoranch.com.

