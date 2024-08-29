BOND DATA Launches Municipal & Corporate Bond Dataset on Initial Data Offering Platform

BOND DATA, a cutting-edge municipal and corporate bond data provider has announced the launch of its unique dataset, BOND DATA, on the Initial Data Offering (IDO) platform. This dataset offers users automated fundamental (credit), technical (price) and summary evaluation services for municipal and corporate bond investors.

About BOND DATA's Dataset

BOND DATA's mission is to enhance transparency in fixed income markets, empowering investors to make well-informed decisions. BOND DATA is excited to help revolutionize one of the world's largest financial markets with their industry leading quantitative technology which facilitates automation, consistency, transparency, simplicity, and time savings. BOND DATA's patent-pending methodology has streamlined the bond evaluation process to identify and concisely summarize whether a bond is priced rich or cheap and whether its credit fundamentals are strengthening or weakening. This comprehensive approach results in material time savings and value-add during the bond selection and surveillance process.

Initial Data Offering: A Platform to Launch and Discover Datasets

Announced on the Initial Data Offering platform, BOND DATA's dataset joins a curated list of high-quality, unique datasets. IDO is committed to building a robust community of data buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts, focusing on bringing the most interesting and impactful datasets to businesses, researchers, and organizations worldwide. As the IDO platform continues to grow, they have continued to expand their suite of offerings with initiatives such as the Data Bounty Program which allows anyone who is looking for a particular dataset to put out a bounty and crowdsource the search amongst their community.

Why launch BOND DATA?

"My professional experiences positioned me to identify unaddressed needs and opportunities within the fixed income market. My tenure at S&P taught me how to calculate and predict rating changes. Time at Morningstar honed my ability to develop fintech products and applications. Finally, managing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio on the buyside provided me with extensive bond trading and portfolio management expertise. The confluence of these experiences enabled me to identify existing gaps within the fixed income industry, inspiring the inception of BOND DATA to resolve them." - said Michael Furla, Founder & CEO of BOND DATA.

BOND DATA Founder Background

Michael Furla, CFA, Founder & CEO of BOND DATA, began his career at S&P Global Ratings as a municipal bond rating analyst. He then held leadership positions including: Head of the Analytic Architecture & Operations Team, member of the Analytic Data and Process Team (ADAPT), member of the Local Government General Obligation Criteria Implementation Team, and Co-Product Owner of the Local Government Credit Scoring Tool. Michael helped build and implement S&P's internal municipal surveillance system which would predict rating upgrades and downgrades. After S&P, Michael joined Morningstar as a Fixed Income Methodology Engineer where he helped construct Morningstar's analytics engine which computes fixed income risk and return metrics for asset manager portfolios (e.g., duration, effective maturity, yield, and average credit quality). After Morningstar, Michael worked on the buyside at The Mather Group, LLC as Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Co-Head of the Investment Department. Over a seven-year period he helped grow and scale the firm from $800 million to $12 billion in assets under management. He developed the firm's investment philosophy, led the Investment Committee, and managed a $5 billion fixed income portfolio of municipal, corporate, treasury, MBS, high yield, international and emerging market debt. As a recognized thought leader in the fixed income industry, Michael is a frequent speaker at industry panels, podcasts, webinars, and his insights have appeared in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Citywire. Michael holds a BS from Indiana University, is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder, and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) professional.

CONTACT:

info@InitialDataOffering.com

info@BondData.com

