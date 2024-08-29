Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced today that it has signed an agreement to supply a permanent installation for a turnkey water pre-treatment and purification system to a remote First Nations community in British Columbia.

The contract, valued at $830,000, is BluMetric's first fixed system in a remote community, addressing the essential need for clean drinking water consumption. BluMetric will provide a complete Mission Ready Water solution including a potable drinking water pre-treatment and purification system with a capacity of 199 m3 per day, system commissioning, and operator training.

"We are excited to play our part in ensuring First Nations communities have access to safe and reliable drinking water," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Historically, we have had great success deploying agile units with the Canadian military and this will be our first foray into a fixed installation for a remote population. We look forward to helping other remote communities without access to this essential resource. Our belief is that decentralized water treatment will continue to be a growing trend as we build more resilient infrastructure."

BluMetric has leveraged its proven capabilities delivering over 50 similar systems to the Canadian Armed Forces that have been deployed worldwide in demanding land and sea applications.

The Mission Ready Water solution also stands out by minimizing the operator's hands-on time for the system, ability to remotely support the unit, design elements such as a self-cleaning filtration system allowing for decreased consumables, and modularity resulting in cost-effective capacity expansion. All these features contribute to higher uptime which avoids the water boil bans experienced by remote communities today.

The system is expected to be delivered and commissioned in fiscal year 2025.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 200 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221492

SOURCE: BluMetric Environmental Inc.