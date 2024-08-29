Anzeige
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
29.08.24
15:26 Uhr
4,100 Euro
+0,314
+8,28 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0734,07615:42
4,0724,07315:42
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2024 15:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on NOKIA (256/24)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) until close of business as of August 29, 2024. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details please see attached. file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1243124
