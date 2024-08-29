Global IoT leaders to convene in Silicon Valley at IoT Community's twenty-ninth IoT Slam Conference at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, to showcase real-world use cases and insights that improve business and societal outcomes leveraging the Internet of Things

Winners of the second annual IoT Slammys Awards to be announced December 11-12 at live event

The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world's first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 conference will be hosted at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, California and broadcast online on December 11-12.

The IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including Oracle, SAS, ClearBlade Inc., Trilliant, SoftServe, Intellias, Link Labs, Phoenix Contact, Arete, Atomation, among other leading industry players, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community.

They will be discussing and demonstrating business applications and thought leadership around the deployment of IoT in corporate, enterprise and industrial ecosystems at this marquee in-person IoT conference. There will also be an exhibit showcase featuring IoT Community corporate members for attendees to see real-world IoT offerings.

The full list of speakers can be viewed post October 15th 2024 at: https://iotslam.com

IoT Grand Slam Live 2024, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and practitioners from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community.

The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise IoT, exploring the opportunities 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home and office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail.

"On behalf of everyone at the IoT community we are thrilled to bring the IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 our twenty-ninth IoT Slam event to the West Coast for the first time," said Kevin Grant, Chief Marketing Officer of the IoT Community. "The event will deliver an exceptional agenda, filled with expertise, diverse perspectives, and fascinating insights you can apply to your business or organization. We thank Oracle for hosting the IoT Community and our many members. We look forward to another great event that will culminate with the crowning of the second annual IoT Slammys Awards winners."

"We are delighted to debut the IoT Grand Slam Live event, the twenty-ninth in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences in California," said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. "As a leading global IoT thought leadership community, we're now engaging over 50,000+ business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. You will see many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders, which will inspire ways to improve your business and societal outcomes. Join us at the IoT Slam Live and immerse yourself in what is sure to be a wonderful event."

Also at the IoT Grand Slam 2024 event, the IoT Community will announce the winners of the second annual IoT Slammys Awards and host a gala reception to celebrate the winners and finalists. Building on the back of the hugely successful inaugural IoT Slammys last year, which crowned winners across Artificial Intelligence, Security, Privacy Trust, Mobility Connectivity, Healthcare, and Precision Agriculture IoT Solution categories, in 2024 there will be an open submission process enabling a wider selection of nominations to be considered. Full details about the IoT Slammys and nomination process can be found here: https://iotslam.com/iot-slammys/.

About IoT Grand Slam Live 2024

IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 is the Internet of Things Community's twenty-ninth international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 takes place December 11-12, 2024, in Redwood Shores, California, and broadcast live Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology (SLAM) IoT Slam®.

About the IoT Slammys

The IoT Slammys is the first of its kind awards and recognition program by leaders from the IoT Industry for the IoT Industry. Building on the inaugural awards in 2023, the aim of the IoT Slammys is to cultivate and promote leading IoT organizations who are helping to demonstrate leadership and industry influence. This will be demonstrated across impact, technology, business value, standardization of IoT applications. Join the IoT Community at the Oracle Conference Center, Redwood Shores, CA, USA, December 11-12, 2024.

About IoT Community® (Internet of Things Community®)

The IoT Community is the world's largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 50,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

