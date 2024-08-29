Firefly Aerospace, Inc.: Firefly Aerospace Names Jason Kim as New Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran to drive growth across Firefly's launch, lunar, and on-orbit programs

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced the appointment of Jason Kim as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. With more than two decades of experience in the aerospace and defense sectors, Kim brings both executive leadership and a highly technical background to Firefly, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation.

Prior to joining Firefly, Kim served as CEO of Millennium Space Systems, where he led the company through a period of significant expansion and technology advancements. His extensive career also includes leadership roles at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, and the U.S. Air Force. Kim's experience spans executive leadership, program management, and business development roles across a wide range of aerospace and defense systems, including small to large satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket launch, vertical integration, manufacturing, assembly, and on-orbit mission operations.

" Jason Kim's deep industry expertise, coupled with his proven ability to lead high-performing teams and execute on strategic growth initiatives, makes him the ideal leader for Firefly Aerospace," said Kirk Konert, Chairman of the Board at Firefly Aerospace. "We are confident that under his leadership, Firefly will continue to achieve major milestones across our launch, lunar, and on-orbit programs."

In this new role, Kim will lead Firefly's team of more than 700 employees as they continue to launch their Alpha rocket, land Blue Ghost on the Moon, and orbit their Elytra vehicle this year. Armed with a robust background in aerospace innovation, product development, and production, Kim will also oversee the continued development of Firefly's Medium Launch Vehicle and further scale production of Firefly's rockets and spacecraft.

"I have long admired Firefly's relentless drive and innovative spirit, particularly during our collaboration on the VICTUS NOX mission for the U.S. Space Force," said Jason Kim, incoming CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "I am honored to join this unstoppable team and look forward to building on Firefly's success and leading the company into a new era of category-defining achievements in the industry."

Kim serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Air Force Academy Foundation and a member of the Executive Committee for Space Workforce 2030. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He also received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California at Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. Kim is excited to return to his home state of Texas as he joins Firefly's headquarters in north Austin.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.