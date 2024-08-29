Murray International Trust's (MYI's) managers Martin Connaghan and Samantha Fitzpatrick (the previous third manager Bruce Stout retired at the end of June 2024) are mindful that although markets were strong in H124, there are reasons to be cautious. The US dominates global indices and market leadership has been narrow, led by mega-cap technology companies that are viewed as beneficiaries of the growth in AI. Any earnings shortfalls in these companies could lead to broader-based share price weakness. Central banks are having to deal with the delicate balance of controlling inflation and supporting growth, while major geopolitical tensions and conflicts and the US presidential election are also significant factors that could weigh on investor sentiment. MYI's focus on high-quality, dividend-paying stocks with a portfolio that is diversified by sector and geography could be well placed to navigate near-term volatility.

