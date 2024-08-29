Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A3DLRK | ISIN: CA29259W7008 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TU
Tradegate
28.08.24
17:33 Uhr
3,248 Euro
+0,048
+1,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 13:00 Uhr
16 Leser

(0)

enCore Energy Corp.: enCore Energy Reports on Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NASDAQ:EU
TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), a uranium producer, today reports results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on August 28, 2024. A total of 129 shareholders voted 102,194,697 shares, 55.32% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. All matters for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved.

The election of directors was approved as follows:

MOTIONS

Votes for

Votes withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

William M. Sheriff

81,595,318

97.77 %

1,860,353

2.23 %

W. Paul Goranson

83,373,418

99.90 %

82,253

0.10 %

Dennis E. Stover

81,899,257

98.14 %

1,556,414

1.86 %

William B. Harris

81,628,618

97.81 %

1,827,054

2.19 %

Mark S. Pelizza

81,393,602

97.53 %

2,062,070

2.47 %

Richard M. Cherry

68,637,806

82.24 %

14,817,865

17.76 %

Susan Hoxie-Key

66,434,230

79.60 %

17,021,440

20.40 %

Shareholders also approved appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's Long Term Benefit Plan as described in the Company's Management Information Circular.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium producer with multiple production facilities in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated production success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including significant New Mexico resources, non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

www.encoreuranium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE enCore Energy Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
