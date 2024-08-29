enCore Energy Corp.: enCore Energy Reports on Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NASDAQ:EU

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the "Company" or "enCore"), a uranium producer, today reports results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on August 28, 2024. A total of 129 shareholders voted 102,194,697 shares, 55.32% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. All matters for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved.

The election of directors was approved as follows:

MOTIONS Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent William M. Sheriff 81,595,318 97.77 % 1,860,353 2.23 % W. Paul Goranson 83,373,418 99.90 % 82,253 0.10 % Dennis E. Stover 81,899,257 98.14 % 1,556,414 1.86 % William B. Harris 81,628,618 97.81 % 1,827,054 2.19 % Mark S. Pelizza 81,393,602 97.53 % 2,062,070 2.47 % Richard M. Cherry 68,637,806 82.24 % 14,817,865 17.76 % Susan Hoxie-Key 66,434,230 79.60 % 17,021,440 20.40 %

Shareholders also approved appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's Long Term Benefit Plan as described in the Company's Management Information Circular.

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company, is committed to providing clean, reliable, and affordable fuel for nuclear energy as the only United States uranium producer with multiple production facilities in operation. The enCore team is led by industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience in all aspects of In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore solely utilizes ISR for uranium extraction, a well-known and proven technology co-developed by the leaders at enCore Energy.

Following upon enCore's demonstrated production success in South Texas, future projects in enCore's production pipeline include the Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota and the Gas Hills project in Wyoming. The Company holds other assets including significant New Mexico resources, non-core assets and proprietary databases. enCore is committed to working with local communities and indigenous governments to create positive impact from corporate developments.

