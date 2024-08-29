JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships, today reported results for its Fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2024.

" In a dynamic consumer environment that impacted discretionary consumer spending, especially amongst lower income households, our organization was able to grow year-over-year adjusted EBITDA, which benefitted from our significant gross margin recovery and our expense optimization efforts that more than offset the top line decline," said Jim McCann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. " During Fiscal 2024, through our Relationship Innovation initiatives, we significantly enhanced our gifting platform, including category expansion, broadening our price points, increasing our assortment of gifts available for same-day delivery, and enhancing the user experience. We also experienced a significant recovery in our gross profit margin, which benefitted from a reversion to the mean on a number of commodity costs combined with our Work Smarter initiatives to operate more efficiently."

" As we turn to Fiscal 2025, with our gross margin recovery well underway, our organization continues to be keenly focused on improving our sales trends by leveraging our Relationship Innovation initiatives. Acknowledging the uncertain consumer environment, we anticipate revenue trends improving as the fiscal year progresses as consumers respond to our newer offerings and services. We are confident in our strategic direction to be the gifting destination of choice for thoughtful and expressive gift-giving occasions and remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders," Mr. McCann continued.

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total consolidated revenues decreased 9.5% to $360.9 million, compared with total consolidated revenues of $398.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin increased 130 basis points to 38.4%, compared with 37.1% in the prior year period. The gross profit margin improved on lower freight costs, a decline in certain commodity costs, and the Company's logistics optimization efforts.

Operating expenses declined $5.8 million to $166.2 million, as compared with the prior year period.

Net loss for the quarter was $20.9 million, or ($0.32) per share, as compared to a net loss of $22.5 million, or ($0.35) per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Loss1 was $21.8 million, or ($0.34) per share, compared with an Adjusted Net Loss1 of $17.8 million, or ($0.28) per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss for the quarter was $8.8 million, as compared with an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $6.6 million in the prior year period.

Acquired Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker, a high-end producer of extraordinary craft chocolates, that enhances and expands the Company's chocolate offerings within its gourmet food and gift basket business. The acquisition closed after the fourth quarter ended.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Total consolidated revenues decreased 9.2% to $1.83 billion, compared with total consolidated revenues of $2.02 billion in the prior year period.

Gross profit margin increased 260 basis points to 40.1%, compared with 37.5% in the prior year period. The gross profit margin improved on lower freight costs, improved commodity costs, and the Company's logistics optimization efforts.

Operating expenses declined $55.7 million to $736.8 million, as compared with the prior year period. Excluding impairment and other non-recurring charges in both periods, as well as the impact of the Company's non-qualified deferred compensation plan in both periods, operating expenses declined by $22.2 million to $706.1 million, as compared with the prior year.

Net loss for the fiscal year was $6.1 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared with $44.7 million, or ($0.69) per share, in the prior year period. Both periods include impairment charges as outlined in the financial tables.

Adjusted Net Income1 was $11.6 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with Adjusted Net Income1 of $13.4 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fiscal year was $93.1 million, as compared with $91.2 million in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $95.0 million.

Generated Free Cash Flow1 of $56.4 million.

Segment Results

The Company provides Fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year selected financial results for its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet segments in the tables attached to this release and as follows:

Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets: Revenues for the quarter declined 12.8% to $105.2 million, as compared with the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased 190 basis points from the prior year period to 30.0%, benefiting from lower freight costs, the Company's inventory and labor optimization efforts, as well as a decline in certain commodity costs. Segment contribution margin1 loss was $14.4 million, compared with a loss of $13.4 million in the prior year period.



For the full fiscal year, revenue decreased 9.4% to $874.3 million. Gross profit margin increased 340 basis points to 38.3%, benefiting from lower freight costs, the Company's inventory and labor optimization efforts, as well as a decline in certain commodity costs. Excluding the impact of the severance charge in the current year and the impairment charge a year ago, segment contribution margin1 for the year was $85.0 million, compared with $77.5 million in the prior year.

Consumer Floral & Gifts: Revenues for the quarter declined 6.7% to $231.6 million, as compared with the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased 20 basis points from the prior year period to 40.8%. Segment contribution margin1 was $25.7 million, compared with $30.7 million in the prior year period.



For the full fiscal year, revenues decreased 7.7% to $849.8 million, as compared with the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased 130 basis points from the prior year period to 40.8%, improving on lower fulfillment costs and the Company's logistics optimization efforts. Excluding the impact of the severance and impairment charges in the current year, segment contribution margin1 was $87.7 million, compared with $95.5 million in the prior year.

BloomNet: Revenues for the quarter declined 18.7% to $24.4 million, as compared with the prior year period. Revenue and gross margin were impacted by the lower volume of lower margin orders processed by BloomNet. Gross profit margin increased 710 basis points from the prior year period to 49.7%, also benefitting from lower ocean freight costs as well as product mix. Segment contribution margin1 was $7.8 million, compared with $7.4 million in the prior year period.



For the year, revenues decreased 19.1% to $107.8 million, as compared with the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased 550 basis points from the prior year period to 48.2% due to lower volume of lower margin orders, lower ocean freight costs, as well as product mix. Excluding the impact of the severance charge in the current year, segment contribution margin1 for the year was $33.8 million, compared with $37.2 million in the prior year.

Company Guidance

For Fiscal 2025, with a sustained challenging consumer environment, the Company expects revenue trends to improve as the fiscal year progresses benefitting from the company's Relationship Innovation initiatives that have expanded the Company's product offerings, broadened price points, and enhanced the user experience, combined with increased marketing spend. Additionally, the guidance assumes increased incentive compensation expense.

As a result, for Fiscal Year 2025 the Company expects:

total revenues on a percentage basis to be in a range of flat to a decrease in the low-single digits, as compared with the prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 to be in a range of $85 million to $95 million; and

to be in a range of $85 million to $95 million; and Free Cash Flow1 to be in a range of $45 million to $55 million.

Conference Call

Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We sometimes use financial measures derived from consolidated financial information, but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this document are either labeled as "non-GAAP" or designated as such with a "1". See below for definitions and the reasons why we use these non-GAAP financial measures. Where applicable, see the Selected Financial Information below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, tax items, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The lack of such reconciling information should be considered when assessing the impact of such disclosures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation, Non-Qualified Plan Investment appreciation/depreciation, and for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA were calculated for each period presented. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it considers such information meaningful supplemental measures of its performance and believes such information is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as factors to determine the total amount of incentive compensation available to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. The Company's credit agreement uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to determine its interest rate and to measure compliance with certain covenants. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by the Company to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (a) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should only be used on a supplemental basis combined with GAAP results when evaluating the Company's performance.

Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin

We define Segment Contribution Margin as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, before the allocation of corporate overhead expenses. Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin is defined as Segment Contribution Margin adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin were calculated for each period presented. When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin provide management and users of the financial statements meaningful information about the performance of our business segments. Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin is that they are an incomplete measure of profitability as they do not include all operating expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for this limitation when using these measures by looking at other GAAP measures, such as Operating Income and Net Income.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share as Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information below for details on how Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share were calculated for each period presented. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period-to-period results. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Common share, as indicators of operating performance and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free Cash Flow:

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company considers Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of fixed assets, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in the Company's business, make strategic acquisitions, strengthen the balance sheet, and repurchase stock or retire debt. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure that is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Since Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A limitation of the utility of Free Cash Flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Things Remembered®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge on eligible products across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming and on demand floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was also recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies, and was named to the Fortune 1000 list in 2022. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "should," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve its guidance for the full Fiscal year; the Company's ability to leverage its operating platform and reduce its operating expense ratio; its ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and assets; its ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; its ability to cost effectively acquire and retain customers; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; its ability to compete against existing and new competitors; its ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; its ability to reduce promotional activities and achieve more efficient marketing programs; and general consumer sentiment and industry and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its SEC filings. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, refer to the Company's SEC filings, including the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,437 $ 126,807 Trade receivables, net 18,024 20,419 Inventories 176,591 191,334 Prepaid and other 31,680 34,583 Total current assets 385,732 373,143 Property, plant and equipment, net 223,789 234,569 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,926 124,715 Goodwill 156,537 153,376 Other intangibles, net 116,216 139,888 Other assets 36,448 25,739 Total assets $ 1,032,648 $ 1,051,430 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 80,005 $ 52,588 Accrued expenses 121,303 141,914 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,000 10,000 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 16,511 15,759 Total current liabilities 227,819 220,261 Long-term debt, net 177,113 186,391 Long-term operating lease liabilities 105,866 117,330 Deferred tax liabilities, net 19,402 31,134 Other liabilities 36,106 24,471 Total liabilities 566,306 579,587 Total stockholders' equity 466,342 471,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,032,648 $ 1,051,430

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, July 2, June 30, July 2, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues: E-Commerce $ 325,641 $ 357,489 $ 1,614,199 $ 1,744,622 Other 35,271 41,317 217,222 273,231 Total net revenues 360,912 398,806 1,831,421 2,017,853 Cost of revenues 222,501 250,944 1,096,668 1,260,327 Gross profit 138,411 147,862 734,753 757,526 Operating expenses: Marketing and sales 108,113 110,763 485,016 500,840 Technology and development 14,818 16,162 60,235 60,691 General and administrative 30,122 31,672 118,060 112,747 Depreciation and amortization 13,174 13,397 53,752 53,673 Goodwill and intangible impairment - - 19,762 64,586 Total operating expenses 166,227 171,994 736,825 792,537 Operating loss (27,816 ) (24,132 ) (2,072 ) (35,011 ) Interest expense, net 1,649 2,270 10,623 10,946 Other (income) expense, net (957 ) (1,669 ) (6,793 ) 805 Loss before income taxes (28,508 ) (24,733 ) (5,902 ) (46,762 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,641 ) (2,186 ) 203 (2,060 ) Net loss $ (20,867 ) $ (22,547 ) $ (6,105 ) $ (44,702 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.69 ) Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in the calculation of net loss per common share: 64,234 64,773 64,586 64,688

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (6,105 ) $ (44,702 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill and intangible impairment 19,762 64,586 Depreciation and amortization 53,752 53,673 Amortization of deferred financing costs 724 1,834 Deferred income taxes (11,732 ) (4,608 ) Bad debt expense 251 3,991 Stock-based compensation 10,688 8,334 Other non-cash items 310 95 Changes in operating items: Trade receivables 2,143 (597 ) Inventories 14,572 57,591 Prepaid and other 2,913 12,554 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,404 (38,623 ) Other assets and liabilities 1,317 1,223 Net cash provided by operating activities 94,999 115,351 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,672 ) (6,151 ) Capital expenditures (38,632 ) (44,646 ) Purchase of equity investments - (32 ) Net cash used in investing activities (42,304 ) (50,829 ) Financing activities: Acquisition of treasury stock (10,394 ) (1,239 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 329 - Proceeds from bank borrowings 82,000 395,900 Repayment of bank borrowings (92,000 ) (360,900 ) Debt issuance cost - (2,941 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (20,065 ) 30,820 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 32,630 95,342 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 126,807 31,465 End of period $ 159,437 $ 126,807

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information - Category Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Litigation Settlement Transaction Costs Restructuring cost/Severance As Adjusted (non-GAAP) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 % Change Net revenues: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 231,555 $ - $ - $ - $ 231,555 $ 248,262 -6.7 % BloomNet 24,382 24,382 29,996 -18.7 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 105,201 105,201 120,669 -12.8 % Corporate 80 80 223 -64.1 % Intercompany eliminations (306 ) (306 ) (344 ) 11.0 % Total net revenues $ 360,912 $ - $ - $ - $ 360,912 $ 398,806 -9.5 % Gross profit: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 94,448 $ 94,448 $ 100,832 -6.3 % 40.8 % 40.8 % 40.6 % BloomNet 12,116 12,116 12,793 -5.3 % 49.7 % 49.7 % 42.6 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 31,594 31,594 33,862 -6.7 % 30.0 % 30.0 % 28.1 % Corporate 253 253 375 -32.5 % 316.3 % 316.3 % 168.2 % Total gross profit $ 138,411 $ - $ - $ - $ 138,411 $ 147,862 -6.4 % 38.4 % - - - 38.4 % 37.1 % EBITDA (non-GAAP): Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a): Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 25,669 $ 25,669 $ 30,703 -16.4 % BloomNet 7,785 7,785 7,350 5.9 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets (14,445 ) (14,445 ) (13,418 ) -7.7 % Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal 19,009 - - - 19,009 24,635 -22.8 % Corporate (b) (33,651 ) 1,200 269 147 (32,035 ) (35,370 ) 9.4 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14,642 ) 1,200 269 147 (13,026 ) (10,735 ) -21.3 % Add: Stock-based compensation 3,047 3,047 2,393 27.3 % Add: Compensation charge related to NQDC Plan Investment Appreciation (Depreciation) 1,192 1,192 1,726 -30.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (10,403 ) $ 1,200 $ 269 $ 147 $ (8,787 ) $ (6,616 ) -32.8 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information - Category Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2024 Litigation Settlement Transaction Costs Intangible Impairment Restructuring cost/Severance As Adjusted (non-GAAP) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Goodwill and Intangible Impairment Transaction Costs As Adjusted (non-GAAP) July 2, 2023 % Change Net revenues: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 849,791 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 849,791 $ 920,510 $ - $ - $ 920,510 -7.7 % BloomNet 107,802 107,802 133,183 133,183 -19.1 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 874,262 874,262 965,191 965,191 -9.4 % Corporate 796 796 375 375 112.3 % Intercompany eliminations (1,230 ) (1,230 ) (1,406 ) (1,406 ) 12.5 % Total net revenues $ 1,831,421 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,831,421 $ 2,017,853 $ - $ - $ 2,017,853 -9.2 % Gross profit: Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 346,951 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 346,951 $ 363,342 $ - $ - $ 363,342 -4.5 % 40.8 % 40.8 % 39.5 % 39.5 % BloomNet 51,999 51,999 56,879 56,879 -8.6 % 48.2 % 48.2 % 42.7 % 42.7 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 334,870 334,870 336,764 336,764 -0.6 % 38.3 % 38.3 % 34.9 % 34.9 % Corporate 933 933 541 541 72.5 % 117.2 % 117.2 % 144.3 % 144.3 % Total gross profit $ 734,753 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 734,753 $ 757,526 $ - $ - $ 757,526 -3.0 % 40.1 % - - - - 40.1 % 37.5 % - - 37.5 % EBITDA (non-GAAP): Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a): Consumer Floral & Gifts $ 67,278 $ - $ - $ 19,762 $ 630 $ 87,670 $ 95,535 $ - $ - $ 95,535 -8.2 % BloomNet 33,766 69 33,835 37,197 37,197 -9.0 % Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets 84,508 538 85,046 12,895 64,586 - 77,481 9.8 % Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal 185,552 - - 19,762 1,237 206,551 145,627 64,586 - 210,213 -1.7 % Corporate (b) (133,872 ) 1,200 269 1,327 (131,076 ) (126,965 ) 444 (126,521 ) -3.6 % EBITDA (non-GAAP) 51,680 1,200 269 19,762 2,564 75,475 18,662 64,586 444 83,692 -9.8 % Add: Stock-based compensation 10,688 10,688 8,334 8,334 28.2 % Add: Compensation charge related to NQDC Plan Investment Appreciation (Depreciation) 6,904 6,904 (822 ) (822 ) 939.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 69,272 $ 1,200 $ 269 $ 19,762 $ 2,564 $ 93,067 $ 26,174 $ 64,586 $ 444 $ 91,204 2.0 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net income loss (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, July 2, June 30, July 2, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (20,867 ) $ (22,547 ) $ (6,105 ) $ (44,702 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) Add: Transaction costs 269 - 269 444 Add: Restructuring cost/Severance 147 - 2,564 - Add: Litigation settlement 1,200 - 1,200 - Add: Goodwill and intangible impairment - - 19,762 64,586 Deduct: Income tax effect on adjustments (2,541 ) 4,710 (6,079 ) (6,899 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ (21,792 ) $ (17,837 ) $ 11,611 $ 13,429 Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.69 ) Basic and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share (non-GAAP) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted net loss and adjusted net income (loss) per common share 64,234 64,773 64,586 64,688

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP): Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, July 2, June 30, July 2, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (20,867 ) $ (22,547 ) $ (6,105 ) $ (44,702 ) Add: Interest expense and other, net 692 601 3,830 11,751 Add: Depreciation and amortization 13,174 13,397 53,752 53,673 Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (7,641 ) (2,186 ) 203 (2,060 ) EBITDA (14,642 ) (10,735 ) 51,680 18,662 Add: Stock-based compensation 3,047 2,393 10,688 8,334 Add: Compensation charge related to NQDC Plan Investment Appreciation (Depreciation) 1,192 1,726 6,904 (822 ) Add: Transaction costs 269 - 269 444 Add: Restructuring cost/Severance 147 - 2,564 - Add: Litigation settlement 1,200 - 1,200 - Add: Goodwill and intangible impairment - - 19,762 64,586 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,787 ) $ (6,616 ) $ 93,067 $ 91,204

(a) Segment performance is measured based on segment contribution margin or segment Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting only the direct controllable revenue and operating expenses of the segments, both of which are non-GAAP measurements. As such, management's measure of profitability for these segments does not include the effect of corporate overhead, described above, depreciation and amortization, other income (net), and other items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. (b) Corporate expenses consist of the Company's enterprise shared service cost centers, and include, among other items, Information Technology, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, Legal, Executive and Customer Service Center functions, as well as Stock-Based Compensation. In order to leverage the Company's infrastructure, these functions are operated under a centralized management platform, providing support services throughout the organization. The costs of these functions, other than those of the Customer Service Center, which are allocated directly to the above categories based upon usage, are included within corporate expenses as they are not directly allocable to a specific segment.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (non-GAAP): Years Ended June 30, July 2, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 94,999 $ 115,351 Capital expenditures (38,632 ) (44,646 ) Free cash flow $ 56,367 $ 70,705

