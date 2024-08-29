MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) today announced results for the 13-week second quarter ended August 3, 2024 ("Q2 FY25"), as compared to the 13-week second quarter ended July 29, 2023 ("Q2 FY24").

Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Revenue ($ in millions) Enterprise $ 9,288 $ 9,583 Domestic segment $ 8,623 $ 8,890 International segment $ 665 $ 693 Enterprise comparable sales % change1 (2.3 )% (6.2 )% Domestic comparable sales % change1 (2.3 )% (6.3 )% Domestic comparable online sales % change1 (1.6 )% (7.1 )% International comparable sales % change1 (1.8 )% (5.4 )% Operating Income GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 4.1 % 3.6 % Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue 4.1 % 3.8 % Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.34 $ 1.25 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.34 $ 1.22

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations of the measures referred to in the above table, please refer to the attached supporting schedule.

" Today we are reporting better-than-expected sales and profitability results for the second quarter," said Corie Barry, Best Buy CEO. " We delivered strong results in our Domestic tablet and computing categories, which together posted comparable sales growth of 6% versus last year. With our market position, expert sales associates and compelling merchandising, we capitalized on the demand driven by customers' desire to replace or upgrade their products combined with new innovation."

" We are focused on sharpening our customer experiences and industry positioning while expanding our non-GAAP operating income rate in the current environment," Barry continued. " We see a consumer who is seeking value and sales events, and one who is also willing to spend on high price point products when they need to or when there is new compelling technology. We are balancing our optimism in both the industry and our positioning with a pragmatic approach to likely uneven customer behavior going forward."

FY25 Financial Guidance

" As we look to the back half of the year, we expect our industry to continue to show increasing stabilization," said Matt Bilunas, Best Buy CFO. " Last quarter we said we believed we were likely trending towards the midpoint of our original comparable sales guidance and today we are updating our annual comparable sales guidance range to a decline of 1.5% to 3.0%. At the same time, we are raising our non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range as we largely flow through the better-than-expected profitability of the first half of the year."

Bilunas continued, " For Q3 FY25, we expect comparable sales to decline by approximately 1.0% and our non-GAAP operating income rate to be approximately 3.7%."

Best Buy's updated guidance for FY25 is the following:

Revenue of $41.3 billion to $41.9 billion, which compares to prior guidance of $41.3 billion to $42.6 billion

Comparable sales 1 of (3.0%) to (1.5%), which compares to prior guidance of (3.0%) to 0.0%

of (3.0%) to (1.5%), which compares to prior guidance of (3.0%) to 0.0% Enterprise non-GAAP operating income rate 2 of 4.1% to 4.2%, which compares to prior guidance of 3.9% to 4.1%

of 4.1% to 4.2%, which compares to prior guidance of 3.9% to 4.1% Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 2 of approximately 24.0%, which compares to prior guidance of approximately 25.0%

of approximately 24.0%, which compares to prior guidance of approximately 25.0% Non-GAAP diluted EPS 2 of $6.10 to $6.35, which compares to prior guidance of $5.75 to $6.20

of $6.10 to $6.35, which compares to prior guidance of $5.75 to $6.20 Capital expenditures of approximately $750 million, which is unchanged

Note: FY25 has 52 weeks compared to 53 weeks in FY24. The company estimates the impact of the extra week in Q4 FY24 added approximately $735 million in revenue, approximately 15 basis points of non-GAAP operating income rate and approximately $0.30 of non-GAAP diluted EPS to the full-year results.

Domestic Segment Q2 FY25 Results

Domestic Revenue

Domestic revenue of $8.62 billion decreased 3.0% versus last year primarily driven by a comparable sales decline of 2.3%.

From a merchandising perspective, the largest drivers of the comparable sales decline on a weighted basis were appliances, home theater and gaming. These drivers were partially offset by growth in the tablets, computing and services categories.

Domestic online revenue of $2.72 billion decreased 1.6% on a comparable basis, and as a percentage of total Domestic revenue, online revenue was 31.5% versus 31.0% last year.

Domestic Gross Profit Rate

Domestic gross profit rate was 23.5% versus 23.1% last year. The higher gross profit rate was primarily due to improved financial performance from the company's services category, including its membership offerings, which was partially offset by lower product margin rates and lower profit-sharing revenue from the company's private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.

Domestic Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")

Domestic GAAP SG&A expenses were $1.67 billion, or 19.3% of revenue, versus $1.73 billion, or 19.5% of revenue, last year. On a non-GAAP basis, SG&A expenses were $1.66 billion, or 19.3% of revenue, versus $1.71 billion, or 19.2% of revenue, last year. Both GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expense decreased primarily due to lower employee compensation expense and lower expenses across multiple other areas, including reduced vehicle rental costs and credit card processing fees. These decreases were partially offset by higher advertising expense.

International Segment Q2 FY25 Results

International Revenue

International revenue of $665 million decreased 4.0% versus last year primarily driven by the negative impact of foreign exchange rates and a comparable sales decline of 1.8%.

International Gross Profit Rate

International gross profit rate was 23.9% versus 24.2% last year. The lower gross profit rate was primarily due to lower product margin rates and higher supply chain costs, which were partially offset by growth in the higher margin services category.

International SG&A

International SG&A expenses were $142 million, or 21.4% of revenue, versus $149 million, or 21.5% of revenue, last year. The lower SG&A expense was primarily driven by the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates and lower advertising expense, which was partially offset by expenses associated with new Best Buy Express locations.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

In Q2 FY25, the company returned a total of $301 million to shareholders through dividends of $203 million and share repurchases of $98 million. On a year-to-date basis, the company has returned a total of $553 million to shareholders through dividends of $405 million and share repurchases of $148 million. The company expects to spend approximately $500 million on share repurchases during FY25.

Today, the company announced that its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2024.

Notes:

(1) The method of calculating comparable sales varies across the retail industry. As a result, our method of calculating comparable sales may not be the same as other retailers' methods. For additional information on comparable sales, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and available at www.investors.bestbuy.com.

(2) A reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP operating income rate, non-GAAP effective income tax rate, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. These GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as restructuring charges; price-fixing settlements; goodwill and intangible asset impairments; gains and losses on sales of subsidiaries and certain investments; intangible asset amortization; certain acquisition-related costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. The company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business or reaching settlement of a legal dispute, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Revenue $ 9,288 $ 9,583 $ 18,135 $ 19,050 Cost of sales 7,102 7,363 13,885 14,680 Gross profit 2,186 2,220 4,250 4,370 Gross profit % 23.5 % 23.2 % 23.4 % 22.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,810 1,879 3,547 3,727 SG&A % 19.5 % 19.6 % 19.6 % 19.6 % Restructuring charges (7 ) (7 ) 8 (16 ) Operating income 383 348 695 659 Operating income % 4.1 % 3.6 % 3.8 % 3.5 % Other income (expense): Gain on sale of subsidiary, net - 21 - 21 Investment income and other 21 12 46 33 Interest expense (13 ) (12 ) (25 ) (24 ) Earnings before income tax expense and equity in income of affiliates 391 369 716 689 Income tax expense 101 96 181 171 Effective tax rate 25.8 % 26.1 % 25.3 % 24.8 % Equity in income of affiliates 1 1 2 - Net earnings $ 291 $ 274 $ 537 $ 518 Basic earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.25 $ 2.49 $ 2.37 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 1.25 $ 2.47 $ 2.36 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 216.0 218.6 216.1 218.7 Diluted 217.1 219.0 217.2 219.5

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,387 $ 1,093 Receivables, net 871 856 Merchandise inventories 5,706 5,651 Other current assets 598 704 Total current assets 8,562 8,304 Property and equipment, net 2,183 2,305 Operating lease assets 2,860 2,813 Goodwill 1,383 1,383 Other assets 636 513 Total assets $ 15,624 $ 15,318 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,542 $ 5,471 Unredeemed gift card liabilities 243 250 Deferred revenue 940 996 Accrued compensation and related expenses 347 377 Accrued liabilities 756 709 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 610 615 Current portion of long-term debt 13 15 Total current liabilities 8,451 8,433 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,316 2,254 Long-term debt 1,157 1,145 Long-term liabilities 593 651 Equity 3,107 2,835 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,624 $ 15,318

BEST BUY CO., INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 537 $ 518 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to total cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 437 473 Restructuring charges 8 (16 ) Stock-based compensation 74 75 Gain on sale of subsidiary, net - (21 ) Other, net 12 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 66 289 Merchandise inventories (761 ) (508 ) Other assets (11 ) (32 ) Accounts payable 904 (206 ) Income taxes (183 ) (148 ) Other liabilities (266 ) (245 ) Total cash provided by operating activities 817 181 Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (335 ) (395 ) Net proceeds from sale of subsidiary - 14 Other, net (17 ) - Total cash used in investing activities (352 ) (381 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (148 ) (158 ) Dividends paid (405 ) (402 ) Other, net (4 ) - Total cash used in financing activities (557 ) (560 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (2 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (95 ) (762 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,793 2,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,698 $ 1,491

BEST BUY CO., INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in millions) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Domestic Segment Results August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Revenue $ 8,623 $ 8,890 $ 16,826 $ 17,691 Comparable sales % change (2.3 )% (6.3 )% (4.3 )% (8.4 )% Comparable online sales % change (1.6 )% (7.1 )% (3.8 )% (9.7 )% Gross profit $ 2,027 $ 2,052 $ 3,944 $ 4,044 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.5 % 23.1 % 23.4 % 22.9 % SG&A $ 1,668 $ 1,730 $ 3,266 $ 3,440 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.3 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 19.4 % Operating income $ 367 $ 329 $ 670 $ 619 Operating income as a % of revenue 4.3 % 3.7 % 4.0 % 3.5 % Domestic Segment Non-GAAP Results1 Gross profit $ 2,027 $ 2,052 $ 3,944 $ 4,044 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.5 % 23.1 % 23.4 % 22.9 % SG&A $ 1,663 $ 1,709 $ 3,255 $ 3,399 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.3 % 19.2 % 19.3 % 19.2 % Operating income $ 364 $ 343 $ 689 $ 645 Operating income as a % of revenue 4.2 % 3.9 % 4.1 % 3.6 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended International Segment Results August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Revenue $ 665 $ 693 $ 1,309 $ 1,359 Comparable sales % change (1.8 )% (5.4 )% (2.6 )% (5.5 )% Gross profit $ 159 $ 168 $ 306 $ 326 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.9 % 24.2 % 23.4 % 24.0 % SG&A $ 142 $ 149 $ 281 $ 287 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.4 % 21.5 % 21.5 % 21.1 % Operating income $ 16 $ 19 $ 25 $ 40 Operating income as a % of revenue 2.4 % 2.7 % 1.9 % 2.9 % International Segment Non-GAAP Results1 Gross profit $ 159 $ 168 $ 306 $ 326 Gross profit as a % of revenue 23.9 % 24.2 % 23.4 % 24.0 % SG&A $ 142 $ 149 $ 281 $ 287 SG&A as a % of revenue 21.4 % 21.5 % 21.5 % 21.1 % Operating income $ 17 $ 19 $ 25 $ 39 Operating income as a % of revenue 2.6 % 2.7 % 1.9 % 2.9 %

(1) For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached supporting schedule titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BEST BUY CO., INC. REVENUE CATEGORY SUMMARY (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Domestic Segment August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Computing and Mobile Phones 44 % 41 % 3.9 % (6.4 )% Consumer Electronics 29 % 30 % (6.2 )% (5.7 )% Appliances 13 % 16 % (14.9 )% (16.1 )% Entertainment 6 % 6 % (7.4 )% 9.0 % Services 7 % 6 % 8.5 % 7.6 % Other 1 % 1 % 14.4 % 2.4 % Total 100 % 100 % (2.3 )% (6.3 )% Revenue Mix Comparable Sales Three Months Ended Three Months Ended International Segment August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Computing and Mobile Phones 46 % 45 % 1.7 % (2.4 )% Consumer Electronics 28 % 28 % (2.1 )% (10.4 )% Appliances 13 % 13 % (3.9 )% (6.1 )% Entertainment 6 % 7 % (20.8 )% 2.5 % Services 6 % 5 % 5.9 % 4.6 % Other 1 % 2 % (20.1 )% (38.1 )% Total 100 % 100 % (1.8 )% (5.4 )%

BEST BUY CO., INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification) The following information provides reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP financial measures) to presented non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide more information to assist investors in evaluating current period performance and in assessing future performance. For these reasons, internal management reporting also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, presented non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, price-fixing settlements, gains and losses on subsidiaries and certain investments, intangible asset amortization, certain acquisition-related costs and the tax effect of all such items. In addition, certain other items may be excluded from non-GAAP financial measures when the company believes this provides greater clarity to management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not superior to or as a substitute for, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company's financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Three Months Ended Three Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Domestic International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated SG&A $ 1,668 $ 142 $ 1,810 $ 1,730 $ 149 $ 1,879 % of revenue 19.3 % 21.4 % 19.5 % 19.5 % 21.5 % 19.6 % Intangible asset amortization1 (5 ) - (5 ) (21 ) - (21 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 1,663 $ 142 $ 1,805 $ 1,709 $ 149 $ 1,858 % of revenue 19.3 % 21.4 % 19.4 % 19.2 % 21.5 % 19.4 % Operating income $ 367 $ 16 $ 383 $ 329 $ 19 $ 348 % of revenue 4.3 % 2.4 % 4.1 % 3.7 % 2.7 % 3.6 % Intangible asset amortization1 5 - 5 21 - 21 Restructuring charges2 (8 ) 1 (7 ) (7 ) - (7 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 364 $ 17 $ 381 $ 343 $ 19 $ 362 % of revenue 4.2 % 2.6 % 4.1 % 3.9 % 2.7 % 3.8 % Effective tax rate 25.8 % 26.1 % Intangible asset amortization1 - % (0.4 )% Restructuring charges2 - % 0.4 % Loss on investments - % 0.5 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 25.8 % 26.6 %

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Pretax Earnings Net of Tax4 Per Share Pretax Earnings Net of Tax4 Per Share Diluted EPS $ 1.34 $ 1.25 Intangible asset amortization1 $ 5 $ 4 0.02 $ 21 $ 21 0.10 Restructuring charges2 (7 ) (5 ) (0.02 ) (7 ) (7 ) (0.03 ) Loss on investments - - - 2 2 - Gain on sale of subsidiary, net3 - - - (21 ) (21 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.34 $ 1.22

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Domestic International Consolidated Domestic International Consolidated SG&A $ 3,266 $ 281 $ 3,547 $ 3,440 $ 287 $ 3,727 % of revenue 19.4 % 21.5 % 19.6 % 19.4 % 21.1 % 19.6 % Intangible asset amortization1 (11 ) - (11 ) (41 ) - (41 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 3,255 $ 281 $ 3,536 $ 3,399 $ 287 $ 3,686 % of revenue 19.3 % 21.5 % 19.5 % 19.2 % 21.1 % 19.3 % Operating income $ 670 $ 25 $ 695 $ 619 $ 40 $ 659 % of revenue 4.0 % 1.9 % 3.8 % 3.5 % 2.9 % 3.5 % Intangible asset amortization1 11 - 11 41 - 41 Restructuring charges2 8 - 8 (15 ) (1 ) (16 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 689 $ 25 $ 714 $ 645 $ 39 $ 684 % of revenue 4.1 % 1.9 % 3.9 % 3.6 % 2.9 % 3.6 % Effective tax rate 25.3 % 24.8 % Intangible asset amortization1 - % 0.4 % Restructuring charges2 - % (0.1 )% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 25.3 % 25.1 %

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Pretax Earnings Net of Tax4 Per Share Pretax Earnings Net of Tax4 Per Share Diluted EPS $ 2.47 $ 2.36 Intangible asset amortization1 $ 11 $ 8 0.04 $ 41 $ 36 0.16 Restructuring charges2 8 6 0.03 (16 ) (14 ) (0.06 ) Loss on investments - - - 2 2 0.01 Gain on sale of subsidiary, net3 - - - (21 ) (21 ) (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.54 $ 2.37

(1) Represents the non-cash amortization of definite-lived intangible assets associated with acquisitions, including customer relationships, tradenames and developed technology assets. (2) Represents charges related to employee termination benefits and subsequent adjustments from higher-than-expected employee retention associated with enterprise-wide restructuring initiatives. (3) Represents the gain on sale of a Mexico subsidiary subsequent to our exit from operations in Mexico. (4) The non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to the U.S. and Mexico. As such, the forecasted annual income tax charge on the U.S. non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the statutory tax rate of 24.5%. There is no forecasted annual income tax charge for Mexico non-GAAP items, as there is no forecasted annual tax expense on the income in the calculation of GAAP income tax expense.

Return on Assets and Non-GAAP Return on Investment The tables below provide calculations of return on assets ("ROA") (GAAP financial measure) and non-GAAP return on investment ("ROI") (non-GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented. The company believes ROA is the most directly comparable financial measure to ROI. Non-GAAP ROI is defined as non-GAAP adjusted operating income after tax divided by average invested operating assets. All periods presented below apply this methodology consistently. The company believes non-GAAP ROI is a meaningful metric for investors to evaluate capital efficiency because it measures how key assets are deployed by adjusting operating income and total assets for the items noted below. This method of determining non-GAAP ROI may differ from other companies' methods and therefore may not be comparable to those used by other companies. Return on Assets ("ROA") August 3, 20241 July 29, 20231 Net earnings $ 1,260 $ 1,290 Total assets 15,972 16,130 ROA 7.9 % 8.0 % Non-GAAP Return on Investment ("ROI") August 3, 20241 July 29, 20231 Numerator Operating income $ 1,610 $ 1,621 Add: Non-GAAP operating income adjustments2 208 179 Add: Operating lease interest3 115 113 Less: Income taxes4 (474 ) (469 ) Add: Depreciation 856 855 Add: Operating lease amortization5 660 666 Adjusted operating income after tax $ 2,975 $ 2,965 Denominator Total assets $ 15,972 $ 16,130 Less: Excess cash6 (384 ) (346 ) Add: Accumulated depreciation and amortization7 5,202 5,071 Less: Adjusted current liabilities8 (8,361 ) (8,706 ) Average invested operating assets $ 12,429 $ 12,149 Non-GAAP ROI 23.9 % 24.4 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing 12 months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balances for the trailing 12 months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. (2) Non-GAAP operating income adjustments include continuing operations adjustments for restructuring charges and intangible asset amortization. Additional details regarding these adjustments are included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures schedule within the company's earnings releases. (3) Operating lease interest represents the add-back to operating income to approximate the total interest expense that the company would incur if its operating leases were owned and financed by debt. The add-back is approximated by multiplying average operating lease assets by 4%, which approximates the interest rate on the company's operating lease liabilities. (4) Income taxes are approximated by using a blended statutory rate at the Enterprise level based on statutory rates from the countries in which the company does business, which primarily consists of the U.S. with a statutory rate of 24.5% for the periods presented. (5) Operating lease amortization represents operating lease cost less operating lease interest. Operating lease cost includes short-term leases, which are immaterial, and excludes variable lease costs as these costs are not included in the operating lease asset balance. (6) Excess cash represents the amount of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments greater than $1 billion, which approximates the amount of cash the company believes is necessary to run the business and may fluctuate over time. (7) Accumulated depreciation and amortization represents accumulated depreciation related to property and equipment and accumulated amortization related to definite-lived intangible assets. (8) Adjusted current liabilities represent total current liabilities less short-term debt and the current portions of operating lease liabilities and long-term debt.

