PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2024 ended August 3, 2024.

"Our Powering Profitable Growth strategy is off to a great start, locking in a strong first half and setting us on track to achieve the high end of our prior operating profit outlook for 2024. The second quarter marked our sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue and we successfully leveraged our cost base - advancing a number of strategic priorities to fuel growth across brands and channels and drive operating efficiencies," commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased with the positive reception we've seen to our early Fall collections. Our winning formula of outstanding quality and style offered at a great value remains a cornerstone of our brands, positioning us perfectly for today's consumers. In a dynamic macroeconomic environment, we will remain disciplined and focused on delivering profitable growth and long-term shareholder value," he continued.

Second Quarter 2024 Results:

Second quarter 2024 results are presented for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2024 compared to the 13 weeks ended July 29, 2023. Comparable sales metrics are presented for the 13 weeks ended August 3, 2024 compared to the 13 weeks ended August 5, 2023.

Total net revenue of $1.3 billion rose 8%. This included an approximately $55 million positive impact from the retail calendar shift.

Store revenue rose 7%. Digital revenue increased 12%.

Aerie revenue of $416 million rose 9%, with comp sales up 4%. American Eagle revenue of $828 million increased 8%, with comp sales growing 5%.

Gross profit of $499 million increased 10%, reflecting a gross margin rate of 38.6%, expanding 90 basis points. Merchandise margins increased, led by favorable product costs. Gross margin expansion also reflected leverage on expenses, primarily in rent and digital delivery costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense of $345 million was up 4% and leveraged 90 basis points. The improvement was driven by leverage across compensation, including incentive costs, store and corporate payroll. Professional fees and services and supplies and maintenance costs, also improved as a rate to revenue.

Operating income of $101 million increased 55%. This included an approximately $20 million positive impact from the retail calendar shift. The operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 7.8%.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.39. Average diluted shares outstanding were 198 million.

Inventory

Total ending inventory increased 4% to $664 million. Inventory levels are healthy and well positioned for the balance of the season.

Shareholder Returns

In the second quarter, the company returned $120 million in cash to shareholders, bringing year-to-date returns to $180 million. This included 4.5 million shares repurchased in the second quarter for $96 million, bringing year-to-date repurchases to 6 million shares and $131 million. The company continues to have 24 million shares remaining for repurchase under the current authorization.

Additionally, the company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, or approximately $24 million, bringing year-to-date cash dividends to $49 million.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $61 million in the second quarter and $97 million year-to-date. For fiscal 2024, management continues to expect capital expenditures to approximate $200 to $250 million.

Outlook

For the third quarter, the company expects operating income to be in the range of $120 to $125 million. This reflects approximately $20 million of profit that shifted into the second quarter from the third quarter, due to the retail calendar. The company expects comparable sales to increase in the range of 3% to 4%, with total revenue flat to up slightly, also reflecting the impact from the retail calendar. SG&A is expected to leverage, with dollars down slightly, driven by efficiencies across key focus areas.

For the year, the company is updating its operating income outlook to $455 to $465 million, the high end of prior guidance. The company expects comparable sales to increase approximately 4%, with total revenue up 2% to 3%, including the impact from one less selling week, as previously discussed.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Hong Kong and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 300 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company's commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,837 $ 175,315 Merchandise inventory 663,659 636,972 Accounts receivable, net 231,750 271,333 Prepaid expenses and other 161,199 117,871 Total current assets 1,248,445 1,201,491 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,153,354 1,038,505 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation 722,193 758,736 Goodwill, net 225,213 264,964 Non-current deferred income taxes 87,245 21,990 Intangible assets, net 44,241 90,312 Other assets 59,625 55,909 Total assets $ 3,540,316 $ 3,431,907 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 259,734 $ 238,660 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 307,570 309,517 Accrued compensation and payroll taxes 55,441 74,509 Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates 51,791 51,156 Accrued income and other taxes 41,631 17,372 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 78,219 71,262 Total current liabilities 794,386 762,476 Non-current liabilities: Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,015,455 970,862 Long-term debt, net - 3,225 Other non-current liabilities 36,109 22,345 Total non-current liabilities 1,051,564 996,432 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 2,496 2,496 Contributed capital 353,608 334,447 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,271 ) (11,566 ) Retained earnings 2,320,348 2,158,294 Treasury stock (942,815 ) (810,672 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,694,366 1,672,999 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,540,316 $ 3,431,907 Current Ratio 1.57 1.58

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Basis 13 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 (In thousands) (Percentage of revenue) (In thousands) (Percentage of revenue) Total net revenue $ 1,291,058 100.0 % $ 1,200,879 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehouse expenses 792,162 61.4 747,863 62.3 Gross profit 498,896 38.6 453,016 37.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 345,313 26.7 331,872 27.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 52,474 4.1 55,854 4.7 Operating income 101,109 7.8 65,290 5.4 Interest (income) expense, net (730 ) (0.1 ) 951 0.1 Other (income), net (1,715 ) (0.1 ) (2,150 ) (0.2 ) Income before income taxes $ 103,554 8.0 $ 66,489 5.5 Provision for income taxes 26,290 2.0 17,919 1.5 Net income $ 77,264 6.0 % $ 48,570 4.0 % Net income per basic share $ 0.40 $ 0.25 Net income per diluted share $ 0.39 $ 0.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 193,661 195,329 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 197,757 196,103 AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP Basis 26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 (In thousands) (Percentage of revenue) (In thousands) (Percentage of revenue) Total net revenue $ 2,434,925 100.0 % $ 2,281,805 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehouse expenses 1,471,791 60.5 1,415,610 62.0 Gross profit 963,134 39.5 866,195 38.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 678,806 27.9 644,217 28.2 Impairment, Restructuring and Other Charges - 0.0 21,275 1.0 Depreciation and amortization expense 105,384 4.3 112,582 4.9 Operating income 178,944 7.3 88,121 3.9 Interest (income) expense, net (4,168 ) (0.2 ) 1,642 0.1 Other (income), net (3,111 ) (0.1 ) (5,461 ) (0.2 ) Income before income taxes $ 186,223 7.6 $ 91,940 4.0 Provision for income taxes 41,209 1.6 24,918 1.1 Net income $ 145,014 6.0 % $ 67,022 2.9 % Net income per basic share $ 0.74 $ 0.34 Net income per diluted share $ 0.73 $ 0.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 195,048 195,214 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 199,406 196,822

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 August 3, 2024 July 29, 2023 Net Revenue: American Eagle $ 827,638 $ 767,018 $ 1,552,382 $ 1,438,110 Aerie 415,646 380,413 788,298 739,495 Other 57,457 108,318 112,441 217,675 Intersegment Elimination (9,683 ) (54,870 ) (18,196 ) (113,475 ) Total Net Revenue $ 1,291,058 $ 1,200,879 $ 2,434,925 $ 2,281,805

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. STORE INFORMATION (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended August 3, 2024 August 3, 2024 Consolidated stores at beginning of period 1,173 1,182 Consolidated stores opened during the period AE Brand (1) 3 6 Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (2) 9 10 Todd Snyder 2 2 Unsubscribed - - Consolidated stores closed during the period AE Brand (1) (6) (14) Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (2) (3) (7) Unsubscribed - (1) Total consolidated stores at end of period 1,178 1,178 Stores by Brand AE Brand (1) 843 Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) (2) 313 Todd Snyder 17 Unsubscribed 5 Total consolidated stores at end of period 1,178 Total gross square footage at end of period (in '000) 7,240 7,240 International license locations at end of period (3) 313 313 (1) AE Brand includes AE stand alone locations, AE/Aerie side-by side locations, AE/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations, and AE/Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations. (2) Aerie (incl. OFFL/NE) includes Aerie stand alone locations, OFFL/NE stand alone locations, and Aerie/OFFL/NE side-by-side locations. (3) International license locations (retail stores and concessions) are not included in the consolidated store data or the total gross square footage calculation.

Non-GAAP Measures This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures ("non-GAAP" or "adjusted"), including consolidated adjusted operating income, excluding non-GAAP items. This financial measure is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful for an alternate presentation of the company's performance, when reviewed in conjunction with the company's GAAP consolidated financial statements and provides a higher degree of transparency. 'These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore, should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company's business and operations. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures. The following table reconciles the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above. The Fiscal 2023 adjustments relate to certain inventory provisions, asset impairments, restructuring and other charges recognized in relation to Quiet Platforms, as well as the company's international and corporate operations. Please refer to Note 16. "Impairment, Restructuring and Other Charges," to the Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024 for further information on the nature of these amounts. AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. 53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Operating Income GAAP Basis $ 222,717 % of Revenue 4.2 % Add: Impairment, Restructuring and Other Charges $ 152,645 Non-GAAP Basis $ 375,362 % of Revenue 7.1 %

