Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced it was recognized as a leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Leadership Compass. Saviynt's Identity Cloud IGA capabilities were recognized as industry-leading in all four categories: Overall, Product, Innovation, and Market. It also received the highest ratings for Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability.

"Saviynt emerges as a leader in the innovation leadership category because of their continuous investment in the emerging capabilities of IGA solutions," said Nitish Deshpande, Research Analyst at KuppingerCole. "Saviynt's strong lineup of IGA includes privileged access management (PAM), application access governance, External Identity and Risk Management, and data access governance through its Identity Cloud platform."

The KuppingerCole IGA Leadership Compass highlights Saviynt's Identity Cloud multitenant microservices architecture with shared control plane and isolated data planes that provide scalability, and at the same time offers the highest level of security. It is built on a containerized model to automatically scale up and down based on the usage of a microservice. The Identity Cloud also has a modern and user-friendly user interface (UI) dashboard that can be customized from a simplified view for line managers to more detailed views for analysts and application owners displaying different aspects of access, activity, and vulnerability risk.

The report also features the following strengths of The Identity Cloud:

Automatically identifies and creates AI and machine learning models rather than needing admins to configure or tune these models.

Dedicated tool for persona-based activity monitoring.

Rich set of connectors provided through its establish options.

Supports out-of-the-box reports for all major compliance frameworks.

Extensive list of authenticators supported for admin and user self service.

Access certifications driven by AI and machine learning.

Supports out-of-the box integrations to the majority of the third-party tools.

Global partner ecosystem that allows it to support customers from all verticals.

"Strong IGA programs are mission critical for any organization to protect critical data," said Jeff Margolies, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at Saviynt. "Saviynt's Identity Cloud is intelligent, flexible and extensible with the ability to govern all identities: internal, external, human, and machine. The Identity Cloud meets the needs of organizations looking to modernize their identity security programs. It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top IGA providers when evaluated against the global IGA vendor market."

The KuppingerCole IGA Leadership Compass provides an overview of the IGA market and a compass to help organizations find a solution that best meets their needs. It examines solutions that provide both identity lifecycle management and access governance capabilities. Each solution has been assessed based on certain defined required core capabilities that can support organizations in activities such as provisioning, management of entitlements, configuration, and enforcement of policies, access certifications, access reviews, and user self-service among others. The report provides an assessment of the capabilities of these solutions to meet the needs of all organizations to monitor, assess and manage these risks.

