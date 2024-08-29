AMRA Medical continues to set the standard in MRI-based body composition analysis with their recently obtained EU MDR certificate for the next-generation AMRA Profiler 4

AMRA Medical, a leading force in the development of MRI-based body composition analyses and biomarkers, is pleased to announce their EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certificate for the cutting-edge AMRAProfiler 4 body composition analysis device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829196647/en/

AMRA® Profiler 4 provides rapid and precise body composition measurements in relation to normative data, contextualizing insights at the individual patient level, with high accuracy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2017/745 (EU) MDR outlines the European regulations for medical devices and contains requirements, e.g., on the production, distribution, evaluation, and surveillance of medical devices. Manufacturers of medical devices must ensure compliance to MDR prior to bringing a medical device to the EU market. These requirements ensure that a medical device placed on the European market is both safe and effective for use by patients and providers.

The certificate comes as a successor to AMRA Profiler 4's 510(k) clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), comfortably meeting the high standards for both EU and US markets in the push for increased use of AMRA's cutting-edge body composition analysis methodologies in the clinic. Now that AMRA Profiler 4 is CE marked, the device's conformity with European MDR General Safety and Performance Requirements is clear. AMRA consistently demonstrates robust scientific methods and maturity in product development as they continue to take key steps in clinically translating their exciting MRI-based technologies.

AMRA Profiler 4 provides clinicians with fat distribution, e.g., liver fat, and muscle composition biomarkers that comprise a detailed body composition profile to assist in diagnosis. Implemented right at the clinic, AMRA Profiler 4 provides rapid and precise body composition measurements in relation to normative data, contextualizing insights at the individual patient level, with high accuracy. The AMRA biomarkers underlying this technology have proven to be useful in metabolic disease research efforts using the AMRA Researcher service, and AMRA Profiler 4's recent MDR certification brings these powerful and unique biomarkers one step closer to patients everywhere.

Currently, AMRA Profiler 4 is fully available through AMRA's service provision in the UK, US, and Canada with plans to roll out the product in the EU in the future following this MDR certificate milestone. If you or your organization are based in the currently cleared markets and would like to know more about bringing AMRAProfiler 4 to your clinic, please contact info@amramedical.com.

You can learn how AMRA is using MRI-based fat distribution and muscle composition assessments to advance both research and clinical care by visiting our website, or get in touch with our knowledgeable scientists at info@amramedical.com to learn more about what AMRA can do for your trials, or for your patients.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a health informatics and precision medicine company that is pioneering body composition analysis, providing cutting-edge solutions to advance both clinical research and patient care initiatives. AMRA's gold-standard technology delivers multiple fat and muscle biomarkers derived simply from rapid whole-body MRI scans. AMRA is committed to driving transformative care and simplifying vital decision-making in both research and clinical care settings by offering services via their innovative platform.

Learn more about AMRA Medical's MRI-based solutions at https://amramedical.com/solutions, or connect with our team of experts for a detailed discussion at info@amramedical.com.

Follow AMRA on LinkedIn for the latest updates in fat distribution and muscle composition assessments in disease research and precision medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829196647/en/

Contacts:

Marie Börjesson

VP Brand Marketing

marie.borjesson@amramedical.com