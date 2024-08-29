Hokkori USA: REMORY, a Supplement Currently Receiving Widespread Attention, Announces Packaging Redesign for the U.S. Market

REMORY: Elevate Cognitive Health with Unique Sea Squirt-Derived Plasmalogens. Now in the U.S., this Japanese-Innovated Supplement Combines EPA, DHA, and Omega-3s for Enhanced Memory and Brain Function in Aging Adults. Recognized by Japan as a 'Food with Functional Claims,' REMORY is FDA-Notified, Setting a New Standard in Natural Cognitive Support.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Since its launch in the United States, the supplement REMORY®, which contains plasmalogen believed to be effective in preventing cognitive decline, has experienced a 20% monthly increase in sales, with over 90% of customers being repeat buyers and more than half being regular subscribers, leading to significant attention. To have even more people enjoy our product, we have redesigned the packaging for the U.S. market in line with our increased production.

REMORY

Since its launch, Hokkori USA, an authorized distributor known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has received various comments from middle-aged and older adults in the U.S. who have experienced the product's benefits, and inquiries from many retailers have been pouring in. Additionally, we plan to launch media advertisements to reach an even wider audience.

REMORY® contains plasmalogens, which play an important role in maintaining cognitive function in the human brain. This supplement is especially suitable for middle-aged and older adults concerned about memory decline. Unlike other plasmalogens, REMORY® uses plasmalogens derived from sea squirts (ascidians), a source known for its rich content of not only plasmalogens but also EPA, DHA, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The primary ingredient in REMORY® is high-quality sea squirts sourced from Hokkaido, Japan.

REMORY® is known as the only sea squirt-derived plasmalogen supplement in the U.S. market that has been approved by the Japanese Government to be labeled as a "Food with Functional Claims" and is expected to enhance memory and brain function in the elderly, setting a new standard for natural cognitive support.

In Japan, where aging is rapidly advancing globally, there is a high demand for products that help maintain memory, and many elderly people are experiencing the benefits of plasmalogens.

The product contents are the same as the current version.

REMORY® is a registered trademark in the United States.

The sea squirt-derived plasmalogens in REMORY® have obtained a New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) in the U.S. The NDIN is a registration requirement by the FDA for nutritional components not previously sold as dietary supplements in the U.S.

"Food with Functional Claims" refers to a Japanese regulatory system where foods are registered with the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan, based on scientific evidence for safety and functionality in accordance with Japanese regulations.

