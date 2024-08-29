GrowthZone: ChamberMaster Doubles Down With Innovative Solutions to Foster Engagement, Boost Retention and Drive Revenue With AI

Chambers of Commerce Using ChamberMaster Software are Invited to Add Community Platform, AI-Newsletter Technology and More to Their Subscription in the Coming Months

NISSWA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / For over 15 years, ChamberMaster by GrowthZone has been the go-to solution for chamber management software, helping chambers thrive and connect with their members. Today, ChamberMaster is proud to announce a series of exciting enhancements to its industry-leading platform designed to empower chambers to deepen member engagement, streamline operations, and drive growth in the digital age.

ChamberMaster users have the opportunity to add the Community Platform - a suite of tools that empower members to engage more actively, share knowledge, and build stronger networks. Through the Community Platform, chambers thrive by enhancing connection and community, growing membership, and boosting revenue.

Building on our Community's innovative functionality, ChamberMaster users can drive increased engagement and non-dues revenue through digital learning with GrowthZone's Learning Platform - a robust, integrated learning environment which offers a user-friendly interface, extensive personalization options, robust analytics and reporting tools, scalability, and mobile accessibility.

Both tools provide users engagement and encourage retention while another product add-on - GrowthZone's AI-powered newsletter feature - is a game-changer for communication strategies. Leveraging artificial intelligence, users can generate personalized newsletters for members based on their interests, previous interactions, and engagement history. This ensures that members receive relevant content, increasing open rates and member satisfaction.

"These enhancements are a testament to ChamberMaster's ongoing commitment to providing chambers with the tools they need to succeed," said Emily Lachinski, VP of Product at GrowthZone. "By investing in our original chamber-management platform and integrating innovative solutions like community, learning, and AI-powered communication, ChamberMaster empowers chambers to deliver exceptional value to their members and ensure their long-term success."

The added features are designed to integrate seamlessly with ChamberMaster's existing tools, ensuring organizations can adopt them with minimal disruption. The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that these powerful new tools are accessible to users of all technical skill levels.

About ChamberMaster by GrowthZone

ChamberMaster software from GrowthZone helps over 3,000 chambers grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit?www.chambermaster.com.

Contact Information

John Cook

Executive Vice President of Marketing

john.cook@growthzone.com

218-825-9200

SOURCE: GrowthZone

View the original press release on newswire.com.