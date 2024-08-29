Arton Capital Calls Upon Investor Immigration Industry as Grenada Disaster Relief Fund Pledge is Launched

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / In the wake of the devastating impact of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl on Grenada, Arton Capital is proud to announce the launch of the Grenada Disaster Relief Fund Pledge. As part of this commitment, the fund will benefit from Arton Capital contributing 5% of all due and unpaid receivables from approved applicants to Grenada's Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) for files deposited before July 1st, 2024.

Arton Capital calls for all licensed marketing agents of Grenada's CIP to match its commitment by signing up for this pledge. If every licensed agent in Grenada made the same pledge made by Arton Capital, they would raise up to US $5,000,000 for the relief fund.

The launch of Arton Capital's relief fund underscores the firm's commitment to its core value of global stewardship. Arton Capital urges the rest of the CIP industry to join in supporting the rebuilding of Grenada for all its people.

"We believe in the power of collective action and the positive impact it can have on those in need," said Armand Arton, CEO and President of Arton Capital. "I do not accept that there is nothing we can do- we can demonstrate the transformative power of our industry here and now, by helping the people of Grenada reclaim their future and build back better."

Arton Capital strongly believes that the investor immigration industry can play a critical role in helping build a new era of equity and innovation. By participating in the Grenada Disaster Relief Fund Pledge, the industry can play a pivotal role in the recovery and rebuilding efforts in Grenada.

Grenada Disaster Relief Fund Pledge Commitments:

Renounce 5% of all due and unpaid receivables from approved applications of immigrant investors in Grenada's Citizenship by Investment Program for files deposited before July 1, 2024, in favour of the Grenada Disaster Relief Fund.

Actively share this pledge to engage a broader community in supporting Grenada's rebuilding efforts.

