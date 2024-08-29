Global technology provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) and Citrix, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, Inc., today announced a strategic distribution agreement. As part of the agreement, Arrow will assume responsibility for sales, marketing and technical support for all service provider channel partners consuming fewer than 2,000 Citrix licenses across North America and Europe. The strategic arrangement will commence on Oct. 1, 2024.

Arrow has a long-standing relationship with Citrix. This new model will provide service provider channel partners previously managed under Citrix's service provider programs with greater enablement, flexibility and support in how they consume and manage their Citrix licenses.

Eric Nowak, president of Arrow's global enterprise computing solutions business, said, "Arrow is committed to exploring new models of engagement within the channel. Building on our experience and past success with Citrix, whose solutions are trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, we are perfectly positioned to take responsibility for supporting this key segment."

Ethan Fitzsimons, vice president and head of global channels for Citrix, said, "Citrix is committed to building an improved channel-centric approach designed for growth and scaling our business globally. Citrix will continue to focus on and invest in product development, engineering, and support of the suite of solutions available to all our channel partners and work closely with Arrow to support and deliver these solutions to channel partners and their customers."

Citrix became part of Cloud Software Group in 2022 and has made several changes to the Citrix channel program this year, including moving to an annually committed model. This long-term collaboration will allow for greater partner-specific investment and align with Citrix's goal of creating a robust, channel-focused strategy.

For channel partners not directly impacted by this change, Citrix will invest more deeply and in a more focused manner in their joint go-to-market strategies, helping to ensure continued world-class support and technology.

