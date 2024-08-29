Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C., a distinguished law firm with decades of experience in personal injury and medical malpractice law, is now offering specialized legal services for victims of cancer and stroke misdiagnosis and other medical treatment errors in Erie, PA. With a commitment to securing justice for those affected by medical negligence, the firm's attorneys bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to these complex and often devastating cases.

Lowenthal & Abrams Injury Attorneys advocate for victims of cancer and stroke misdiagnosis, striving to rectify medical treatment errors and secure rightful compensation for affected families in Erie.

Misdiagnosis of cancer and stroke are among the most critical medical errors, leading to delayed treatment, worsened health outcomes, and even fatal consequences. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. understands the severe impact these errors can have on patients and their families. The firm's experienced medical malpractice attorneys are adept at navigating the intricacies of medical records, healthcare protocols, and the standard of care required in such cases. By holding negligent healthcare providers accountable, the firm strives to secure compensation for the physical, emotional, and financial suffering endured by victims.

Individuals in Erie facing the consequences of a cancer misdiagnosis, stroke misdiagnosis, or other medical treatment errors are encouraged to seek legal counsel. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. offers a complimentary initial consultation to discuss potential claims and legal options. To schedule a consultation, visit the firm's website at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. or call (610) 667-7511. The firm's attorneys are dedicated to providing compassionate and thorough legal support to ensure that justice is served.

The legal team at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. has a proven track record of success in handling medical malpractice claims, including those involving delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, and improper medical treatment. Their extensive experience includes cases where healthcare providers failed to meet the standard of care, leading to severe consequences for patients. The firm is committed to pursuing compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other related damages. This dedication to achieving justice underscores the firm's reputation as a leader in medical malpractice law.

The personal injury attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are dedicated to advocating for injury victims who have suffered due to the negligence of healthcare professionals. In cases where a diagnostic error or the administration of the wrong drug has occurred, the firm's experienced personal injury lawyers meticulously investigate each legal claim to ensure that the responsible health care provider is held accountable. Whether it involves inappropriate medication, administering the wrong dose, or even a situation where the wrong patient received treatment, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is committed to pursuing justice and securing rightful compensation for those who have experienced preventable harm.

The risk of medication errors is a significant concern in today's health care systems, where human error can result in catastrophic injury or, in the most tragic cases, patient death. The personal injury law firm of Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. works closely with medical professionals in the field to thoroughly evaluate claims involving various types of medication errors. From wrong doses to the administration of the wrong drug, the firm's attorneys are skilled in navigating the complex legal process to ensure that injury victims receive the support and financial compensation they deserve.

Understanding the intricacies of patient care and medication safety, the accident lawyers at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are well-versed in the claims process, advocating for the rights of accident victims who have suffered due to the shortcomings of health care professionals. Their comprehensive approach to handling personal injury claims ensures that each case is treated with the utmost care, addressing the adverse effects and patient harm caused by errors in medical practice. By holding health care systems and professionals to the highest standards, the firm helps to promote safer treatment processes and reduce the likelihood of similar errors occurring in the future.

Addressing adverse events related to incorrect medication administration, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is committed to ensuring patient safety in every health care facility. When a healthcare facility fails to administer the correct dose or otherwise compromises patient safety, the resulting financial burden on victims can be overwhelming. The firm's experienced attorneys work tirelessly to alleviate this burden by pursuing just compensation for those affected by such negligent actions.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. also handles a wide range of other personal injury cases, including those involving automobile accidents, slip and fall incidents, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death claims. The firm's attorneys are skilled in dealing with insurance companies, negotiating settlements, and, when necessary, litigating in court to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients. Their comprehensive approach ensures that all aspects of a client's case are addressed with the highest level of professionalism and care.

As one of Pennsylvania's leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains dedicated to upholding the rights of victims and ensuring that negligent parties are held accountable. By offering personalized legal services and maintaining a client-focused approach, the firm continues to be a trusted advocate for those affected by medical negligence and other forms of personal injury.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.:

Founded in 1975, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is a premier law firm based in Philadelphia, PA, with additional offices in Bala Cynwyd, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Lancaster, and Reading. The firm specializes in personal injury, medical malpractice, workers' compensation, and wrongful death cases, providing exceptional legal services to clients across Pennsylvania. The attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. are committed to delivering justice and achieving favorable outcomes for their clients.

Championing justice in Erie, Lowenthal & Abrams Injury Attorneys tackle cases of cancer and stroke misdiagnosis, focusing on holding medical professionals accountable for critical treatment errors.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.

Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, has been a leading personal injury law firm in Philadelphia since 1975, serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, the firm is committed to achieving justice and obtaining the compensation clients deserve. With a dedicated team that includes a medical doctor and nurse on staff, and strong partnerships with medical professionals, Lowenthal & Abrams operates on a contingency basis, ensuring no upfront costs for clients.

Listen to Lowenthal & Abrams, Injury Attorneys, discuss medical malpractice and personal injury on the Local Leader TV Podcast.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221308

SOURCE: Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.