Virtual Data Room Market worth $5.6 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Data Room Market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 5.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Virtual Data Room Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, by the increasing demand for hierarchical document organization for ease of navigation, the capability to offer unified and centralized access points to assess and efficiently share digital documents and need to streamline the due diligence process and improve collaboration among stakeholders.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Document Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Increasing demand for hierarchical document organization for ease of navigation.

The Virtual Data Room Market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2024 to USD 5.6 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow due to the capability of offering centralized access points for shared digital documents, which reduces time of managing multiple documents from single platform. The increasing demand for document organization simplifies access to specific documents, as virtual data room offers a safe and integrated platform, which improves user experience during audits and transactions and assists real-time collaboration.

By Software type, the AI-assisted Redaction segment registers for the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

As businesses increasingly manage large volumes of confidential information, manual redaction becomes inefficient and error prone. AI-driven tools can swiftly identify and redact sensitive data across various document types, reducing the risk of human error and ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. Additionally, the growing adoption of AI technologies across industries and the need for secure, efficient data management solutions drive demand for AI-assisted redaction software, making it a key growth area in the Virtual Data Room Market.

By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.

The increase of mergers and acquisition activities, cross and the rising need for secure data management in emerging economies like China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's expanding tech infrastructure, coupled with growing awareness of data privacy regulations, drives demand for virtual data room. Additionally, a surge in cross-border transactions and investments in sectors such as technology, finance, and healthcare further fuel the market. Government initiatives promoting digital transformation and foreign investments also contribute to the region's accelerated growth in the virtual data room sector.

Top Key Companies in Virtual Data Room Market:

Some major players in the Virtual Data Room Market include SS&C Intralinks (US), Box (US), Datasite (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Donnelley Financial Solutions (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Ansarada (Australia), PandaDoc (US), Egnyte (US), iDeals (UK), SmartRoom (US), Vitrium Security (US), ShareVault (US), ForData (Poland), EthosData (UK), CapLinked (US), Imprima (UK), Midaxo (US), FuseBase (US), Onit (US), FirmsData (India), Confiex Data Room (India), Drooms (Switzerland), Bit.ai (US), DCirrus (India), Virtual Vaults (Netherlands), Firmex (US), Deallink (Brazil), PactCentral (US), DocullyVDR (UAE).

