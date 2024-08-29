Creative Market Now Home to Over 300k Fonts, Establishing Itself as the World's Largest Font Marketplace

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Creative Market, a leading marketplace for design assets, has reached a new milestone with its catalog now featuring over 300,000 fonts. This significant milestone not only expands Creative Market's offering but also solidifies its position as the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling fonts.

A New Era for Font Foundries and Buyers

Creative Market has transformed its platform to better serve the world's top font foundries and their diverse customer base. Recent enhancements allow foundries to sell and price individual styles, deliver specific files based on the type of license purchased, and provide additional files to support customers. "We've tailored our marketplace to meet the nuanced needs of both type foundries and buyers, making it easier to visualize and purchase fonts," says Adrien Piro, Chief Product Officer at Creative Market.

Font foundries can apply at creativemarket.com/sell.

Building Bridges with Enterprise Clients

The integration with Fontspring and the formation of an enterprise sales team have positioned Creative Market as a trusted partner for business customers, including Fortune 500 companies. This team of font licensing specialists and industry veterans works closely with foundries to secure favorable terms and promote their typefaces effectively. "Our goal is to bridge the gap between incredible typefaces and the businesses that need them, powering creative projects with Worry-Free, seamless licensing," adds Piro.

Worry-Free Licensing for Peace of Mind

Creative Market's Worry-Free Licenses offer perpetual font licenses for premium fonts without the need for a subscription, giving buyers flexibility in how they use their purchases across various products and channels. A perpetual font license represents a one-time investment in a typeface, granting the licensee the right to use it indefinitely without the need for renewal fees or additional payments over time. This Worry-Free model contrasts sharply with burdensome subscription-based or time-limited licenses, which require ongoing payments to maintain legal usage rights.

A Marketplace That Understands Design Needs

On the buyer side, Creative Market has become synonymous with typographic inspiration. Housing fonts from Sudtipos, Zetafonts, and Kostas Bartsokas, and thousands of other font designers, the platform offers an unmatched range of styles.

In the past 5 years alone, Creative Market has paid font designers and foundries over $50M in royalties. With over 80,000 sans serif options alone, Creative Market caters to the branding and marketing needs of the largest companies in the world, offering exceptional alternatives to popular brand identity fonts like Helvetica, Gotham, Avenir, and many more.

The site also provides millions of complementary design assets including graphics, templates, and more, making it a true one-stop-shop for design. "Whether you're rebranding a huge corporation or crafting a personal project, our marketplace has everything you need to design what you envision," states Piro.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

