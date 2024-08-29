Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A3EW4Q | ISIN: US81758H1068 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.08.24
16:57 Uhr
9,260 US-Dollar
-0,090
-0,96 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $20.0 Million Private Placement & Warrant Exercise for Serve Robotics Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $20.0 Million Private Placement & Warrant Exercise for Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV).

About Serve Robotics Inc.

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

For more information, please visit: https://www.serverobotics.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
