ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 17:02 Uhr
MicroAge Unveils New Brand Positioning and Tagline, 'Technology Reimagined,' to Align With Fast-Evolving IT Complexities and Client Needs

Empowering Innovation: MicroAge's New Brand Identity Drives Strategic Growth in a Complex IT Landscape

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / MicroAge today unveils its new brand positioning and tagline, Technology Reimagined, marking a significant evolution in the company's identity. This change reflects the company's commitment to empowering clients with cutting-edge technology for strategic growth and resilience.

"Our new tagline 'Technology Reimagined' embodies our philosophy of continuously reimagining technology in a fast-moving digital world," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "This brand evolution reflects our expertise in helping businesses architect a future of growth by exploring innovative solutions that enhance operations and maintain a competitive edge."

For MicroAge's clients, "Technology Reimagined" signifies a dedication to navigating modern IT complexities from cybersecurity to AI adoption, promising transformative solutions that address current challenges and anticipate future needs.

The new brand positioning effectively communicates MicroAge's broad and deep expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions across critical IT disciplines such as cybersecurity, cloud services, customer experience, data management, and IT infrastructure. Alongside its growing client base, this expertise is further validated by MicroAge's status as a CRN Triple Crown Award winner and its consistent recognition on CRN's Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 Elite 150 category lists, as well as its 12-year presence on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

Additionally, MicroAge's refreshed brand story underscores its role in partnering with clients to envision the "new possible," enabling businesses to seize emerging opportunities and achieve elevated performance. With a deep and nuanced understanding of clients' needs, MicroAge offers tailored solutions by leveraging its vast expert certifications and extensive best-in-class partnerships to drive meaningful business outcomes.

To learn more about MicroAge's new brand identity and how "Technology Reimagined" can benefit your business, visit www.microage.com. To view current open positions, visit www.microage.com/open-positions.

Contact Information

Andrea Hill
Director of Communications & Brand Management
andrea.hill@microage.com
480-366-2468

SOURCE: MicroAge

