NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 5491) (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) produces stainless steel foil by our proprietary technology for the automotive, battery, semiconductor and other markets. Our stainless steel foil features high precision, wide width and large unit weight, contributing to customers' productivity improvement, yield improvement and process reduction. In addition, we offer two types of finishes, "BS: Bright Surface" and "WS: White Surface," to meet the needs for surface design and functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829255660/en/

NIPPON KINZOKU's stainless steel foil features high precision, wide width and large unit weight. In addition, we offer two types of finishes, "BS: Bright Surface" and "WS: White Surface," to meet the needs for surface design and functionality. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NIPPON KINZOKU's Stainless Steel Wide Width Foil

Steel grade: All steel grades (SUS304, SUS301, SUS430, etc.) Finish: Spring finish, TA finish (Tension Annealing), BA finish (Bright Annealing) Features: 1. Wide Width: Max. 600mm 2. High Precision: Min. longitudinal variation of thickness ±1µm 3. Surface: Bright Surface (BS), White Surface (WS) 4. Unit weight: Max. 0.5kg/mm 5. Min. thickness: 0.02mm

Applications

One of the features of our stainless steel foils is that we produce wide width foil.

Applications include surface heating elements used in automobiles, FPC reinforcement plates, and metal masks used in electronic devices, and are used as composite materials with films etc. attached. In particular, there are few material manufacturers that produce materials with thickness of less than 30 µm and a width of nearly 600 mm, contributing to improved processing yields and productivity.

Surface texture

We meet various requirements for surface texture depending on the application.

In tact switch applications, there is concern about cracking due to minute surface irregularities during repeated use. In such cases, we recommend a Bright surface (BS finish) with a smooth surface, which contributes to improved durability.

For the exterior of rechargeable batteries and connectors, on the contrary, we recommend a rougher White surface (WS finish), which contributes to improved adhesion with adhesives (exterior of rechargeable batteries) and visibility of laser engraving on the product surface (connectors).

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

Click here for the full text.

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/assets/images/2024/08/NIPPON-KINZOKUs-Stainless-Steel-Wide-Width-Foil-BSWS-Finish.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240829255660/en/

Contacts:

Sales Development Dept.

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

E-mail: nikkin-overseas@nipponkinzoku.co.jp

https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry