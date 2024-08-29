Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Concentric AB ges observationsstatus / Concentric AB receives observation status

Idag, den 29 augusti 2024, offentliggjorde Circle BidCo ApS ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Concentric AB. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Concentric AB (CONCENTRIC, ISIN-kod SE0003950864, orderboks-ID 082656) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on August 29, 2024, Circle BidCo ApS disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Concentric AB. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Concentric AB (CONCENTRIC, ISIN-code SE0003950864, order book ID 082656) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB