

EQS Newswire / 29/08/2024 / 23:30 UTC+8

Ficus Technology Holdings Limited



(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 8107) Entering into a Cooperation Agreement with the subsidiary of China Supply and Trade Group To Synergise Channel and Supply Chain Resources (Hong Kong - 29 August 2024) Innovative supply chain management service provider - Ficus Technology Holdings Limited ("Ficus Technology" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 29 August 2024, Ficus Discovery ( www.ficusdsc.com , "Ficus Discovery Platform"), the e-commerce platform operated by the Group is collaborating with Beijing New Cooperation Ruida Trade Co., Ltd.* ("Beijing Ruida") for a period of three years. As a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of China Supply and Trade Group and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of China CO-OP Group Co., Ltd., Beijing Ruida is primarily engaged in provision of supply chain services, operation of supermarket and other business in the retail industry. Leveraging its supply chain resources, including access to local products and local brands as well as its extensive supermarket and retail network, Beijing Ruida will provide products and supply chain services to Ficus Discovery Platform. This strategic partnership will allow both parties to synergise their channel resources, enhance product diversity and expand customer base across both online and offline channels. About Ficus Discovery Platform Ficus Discorvery Platform is an e-commerce platform operated by the Group, utilizing a disintermediation model to establish direct connections between manufacturers and consumers ("M2LC"), thereby facilitating transactions and cultivating a long-term loyal customer base. Leveraging the Group's extensive supply chain resources, innovative supply chain management solutions, digital marketing capabilities, authentication and traceability technologies, the Ficus Discovery Platform is well-positioned to be a trustworthy gateway for brands and manufacturers to access target customers.

Mr. Chan Ting, Chairman and Executive Director of Ficus Technology Holdings Limited comments: "Ficus Discovery Platform is pleased to work with Beijing Ruida on providing products to consumers in both the e-commerc platform we operated and the retail channels of Beijing Ruida's platform. The collaboration not only enables Ficus Discovery Platform to diversify its product offerings but, more importantly, provides the Group with valuable access to the sales channels of the China Supply and Trade Group. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly elevate Ficus Discovery Platform's presence among consumers, establishing it as the preferred destination for daily necessities. Additionally, this partnership will amplify the brand value for both parties, driving mutual growth and market influence." - END - About Ficus Technology Holdings Limited(8107.HK) Ficus Technology Holdings Limited (formerly known as Vision International Holdings Limited) is an innovative supply chain management service provider, mainly focuses on the sales of apparel products with the provision of supply chain management services. The Group had advanced supply chain management service to include anti-counterfeit, traceability and marketing functions for brand protection on both the apparel and other products.



File: 8107_Press Release_EN_20240829_Final



29/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

