Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
28.08.24
10:22 Uhr
0,666 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 17:38 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group AB: Presentation of Second Quarter Results in 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Hilbert Group AB (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) would like to notify investors and analysts that there will be a pre-recorded presentation of the second quarter 2024 financial results, to be released tomorrow. The presentation will be linked to tomorrow's press release, together with the second quarter 2024 report itself. The 2024 second quarter results will be published Friday 30 August 2024 at 09:00 CET.

Presenter: Niclas Sandström, CEO of Hilbert Group AB

For additional information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Hilbert Group AB: Presentation of Second Quarter Results in 2024

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
