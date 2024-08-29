The City of North Miami Beach Stands Against Proposed Oleta River State Park Unit Management Plan Amendment

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The City of North Miami Beach has unanimously passed a resolution taking a firm stance in opposition to the proposed Oleta River State Park Unit Management Plan Amendment by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The City Commission has commented and expressed strong concerns over the potential environmental impacts and loss of public access resulting from the proposed changes.

"As a father of two young kids who enjoy this park, I stand with my residents in stating that this proposal would harm our environment and park access for generations to come," said Commissioner Michael Joseph.

The Oleta River State Park is a cherished natural resource for the residents of North Miami Beach and surrounding communities, offering significant ecological, recreational, and economic benefits. The proposed amendment to the park's management plan, part of the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative, seeks to introduce overnight and recreational facilities. However, the City Commission, reflecting the sentiments of its citizens, believes that such changes could lead to environmental degradation, harm wildlife, and limit public access to this vital green space.

"The Oleta River State Park is more than just a park; it is a critical part of our community's natural heritage," said Mayor Evan S. Piper, who has been attending the park since its inception. "We stand with our residents in opposing any actions that could diminish its beauty, accessibility, and environmental integrity."

The sponsored resolution by Michael Joseph, Esq., calls on Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to halt the proposed amendment and explore alternative approaches that align with the long-term preservation of the park's natural resources. The City of North Miami Beach is committed to ensuring that any future developments within the park prioritize environmental sustainability and respect the wishes of the community.

