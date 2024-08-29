SupplySide's Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider Announced as FOLIO: Eddie Award Finalists in Three Categories

Informa Market's SupplySide Portfolio announces industry publications Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider named as finalists in the Eddie Awards, part of the 2024 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards Program, recognizing excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. The official content partners of SupplySide connect ingredient buyers with suppliers in the health and nutrition marketplace.

Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider are finalists in multiple categories including analysis reports, full issues and news coverage. Natural Products Insider earning two acknowledgements, one for the analysis piece "Inside Organic: What is Organic?" in the Eddies Analysis, Consumer and Custom Content Marketing category, and another for "The Business of Botanicals" digital magazine, named as a finalist in the Eddies Full Issue, B2B Food and Beverage category. Food & Beverage Insider is also named a finalist for its news coverage of "Uncovering Trends and Regulations for Functional Food & Beverages" in the Eddies News Coverage category, which spans digital, print or video formats.

"We are honored to be among the finalists for the Eddie Awards and to be selected by our peers and experts in the publishing space as standout contributors in editorial content," shares Sandy Almendarez, Vice President of Content for SupplySide. "Being recognized in an industry-leading award program is a testament to the creativity, dedication and hard work of our team to raise industry standards in the way we communicate, push the boundaries of storytelling and drive meaningful engagement with our audience. These acknowledgments further underscore SupplySide's purpose and continued mission to provide transparent coverage of the most important topics in health and wellness."

As the official publications of SupplySide events, Natural Products Insider and Food & Beverage Insider serve as a critical element in the ongoing engagement strategy with the health and nutrition audience. Year-round market analyses, trend forecasts, coverage of regulations and interviews with executives and thought leaders are essential to the success of both events.

"Inside Organic", part of Natural Products Insider, created in partnership with Informa Market's New Hope Network, is designed to unite companies within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) certified organic products and ingredients sector to form a collective, clear communication and education program supporting organics. The analysis report provides a reference guide for stakeholders in the USDA Organic sector of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry and addresses challenges including lack of consumer awareness. The content distills complex information into clear insights that are effectively communicated to the market and to consumers, providing tools and resources to navigate organic certification.

Natural Products Insider's "The Business of Botanicals" is a guidebook to the biggest issues and concerns of those invested in the global trade of herbs and botanicals to improve human health. Contributions from leading herbalists cover all the most salient issues. Representatives from the American Herbal Products Association, the Sustainable Herbs Program at the American Botanical Council, and many other organizations come together for the first time in a single content piece, assembling a broad, deep and diverse array of botanical industry veterans and experts to guide industry members on building effective, consistent and high-quality supply chains and downstream finished products.

"Uncovering Trends, Regulations for Functional Food & Beverages" is a representation of the type of insightful, educational and engaging content disseminated by Food & Beverage Insider. Topics covered include "greenwashing," dissecting the use of untrue or unverifiable sustainability claims, a widespread issue in the food and beverage industry. The team of reporters in these issues talk to experts who advise food developers on how to avoid similar challenges, and additional coverage focuses on discovering the truth behind a controversial study released by Cornell University and USDA claiming that the development of nonalcoholic beverages may require additional food safety measures.

Finalists for the awards program are chosen by a panel of 80 judges based on the highest-scoring entries in their respective categories. The winners will be announced on October 22 at a live awards luncheon at City Winery in New York City.

Engage with supplysideshow.com and follow the latest updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

