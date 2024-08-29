EDP Renewables Announces Promotion of Gabriel Yamal to Executive Vice President

Houston, TX, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), is pleased to announce Gabriel Yamal has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Central & Western Regions, Mexico, and Energy Storage as of August 12, 2024. Yamal joined EDPR NA in 2008 as a Market Intelligence Analyst and, over the last 16 years, held various positions in multiple functions, including Risk & Markets, Finance, Capex Estimation, Business Development, Project Management Organization, and Development.

Yamal most notably led EDPR NA's expansion into Mexico in 2014, managing the development, PPA contracting, and execution of 500 MW of wind and solar projects while building a local team and establishing EDPR NA's office in Mexico City. Since 2021, he has served as the Senior Director of Development for the Western Region & Mexico and Energy Storage.

He holds numerous volunteer and leadership positions in the industry, including being on the Board of Renewable Energy Alliance - Houston (REAL Houston), and has been a regular headline speaker at industry events including RE+, Solar Media, and Cleanpower.

Yamal's promotion coincides with expanded growth in the central and western regions of the US, where EDPR NA has over 4.9 GW of renewable energy assets under management. EDPR NA has an additional 496 MW of assets under management in Mexico as of June 2024.

About EDP Renewables North America

EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 61 wind farms, 18 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 11,200 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 10,200 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent.

For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america and follow us on LinkedIn.



