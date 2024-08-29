MyMenopauseRx Partners With MyUTI to Enhance Access to Virtual UTI Care for Midlife Women

Revolutionizing Midlife Healthcare: New Collaboration Expands Access to Advanced Virtual UTI and Menopause Care

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / MyMenopauseRx, a virtual doctor's office dedicated to menopause care covered by health insurance, is thrilled to announce its partnership with MyUTI. This collaboration aims to improve access to virtual UTI care for midlife women born with ovaries, further closing the menopause health equity gap.



MyMenopauseRx Partners with MyUTI



Menopause significantly increases the risk of experiencing UTI symptoms such as urgency and frequency, as well as developing chronic UTIs, collectively referred to as genitourinary syndrome of menopause. MyUTI's PCR urine testing provides faster and more specific results compared to traditional urine cultures, allowing for more accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment.

Through this partnership, MyMenopauseRx patients will benefit from quick access to precise urine testing, enhancing their UTI treatment experience. Concurrently, MyUTI users will gain access to comprehensive virtual UTI and menopause care that is covered by health insurance.

Dr. Barbra Hanna, a board-certified OB/GYN and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, leads MyMenopauseRx. The platform currently offers virtual menopause care covered by major PPO insurance plans in 14 states and is rapidly expanding its geographic footprint. MyMenopauseRx is on a mission to improve access to hassle-free women's healthcare covered by health insurance.

"We are excited to partner with MyUTI to provide our patients with the most advanced and accurate UTI care available," said Dr. Barbra Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO, MyMenopauseRx. "Midlife women are busy! A trip to the lab or doctor's office for UTI care is time consuming and inconvenient! This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to improving access to evidence-based menopause care that meets women where they are - at home, at work, or even on the go."

"We are thrilled to partner with MyMenopauseRx," said Megan Henken, Co-Founder, MyUTI. "This partnership will allow us to provide a more comprehensive and holistic approach to women's health, particularly addressing the unique needs of those navigating menopause and urinary tract health. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to empower women with better access to specialized care and innovative solutions."

By combining the expertise of MyMenopauseRx and the advanced testing capabilities of MyUTI, this partnership ensures that midlife women receive the comprehensive care they need, when they need it.

For more information about MyMenopauseRx and its services, visit www.MyMenopauseRx.com. For more information about MyUTI and its services, visit www.MyUTI.com.

About MyMenopauseRx

MyMenopauseRx is a virtual doctor's office devoted to menopause care, offering services covered by health insurance. Led by Dr. Barbra Hanna, MyMenopauseRx provides accessible, hassle-free healthcare for midlife women, aiming to close the health equity gap in menopause care.

About MyUTI

MyUTI specializes in providing advanced PCR urine testing for urinary tract infections, offering faster and more specific results than traditional methods. MyUTI is committed to enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of UTI diagnosis and treatment.

