Vensure Employer Solutions: Execupay Acquires Charleston Payroll

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the Execupay acquisition of Charleston Payroll.

The addition of Charleston Payroll will further enhance Execupay and Vensure's industry-leading HR software portfolio supporting small and mid-sized businesses. Founded in 2014, Charleston Payroll has experienced dramatic growth, serving over 350 clients nationwide while expanding their offerings to include important benefits and insurance products.

"We're thrilled to welcome Charleston Payroll into the Execupay and Vensure family of brands," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Charleston Payroll's dynamic service model is a perfect fit with our own rapid growth. Their clients will continue to enjoy the same quality of service and strategic support while being able to draw on even greater resources."

"We look forward to the synergies now available through this new relationship," said Gerald Stowers, President of Execupay. "Our latest employee onboarding capabilities and employee mobile app combined with Vensure's comprehensive array of services will nurture deep client relations in the markets Charleston Payroll has historically supported."

Vensure Employer Solutions recently acquired Execupay, a leading provider of payroll and HR services for small and mid-sized businesses dedicated to delivering technology solutions and helping businesses streamline HR processes. Execupay's expertise also includes meeting the needs of payroll service companies. By integrating Execupay's solutions, Vensure's ability to serve as a single source solution for all HR needs has become even more extensive in the areas of payroll processing, tax administration, benefits administration, talent acquisition and onboarding, performance management and workforce development.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

