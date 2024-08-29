Aspen Dental: How to Prioritize Your Dental Health in Jonesboro

Good dental health doesn't just keep your smile looking good. It also helps prevent painful and inconvenient conditions like gum disease, tooth decay, cavities, and even tooth loss.What you do at home is a great start, but neglecting dental visits can cause you to miss spots and fail to catch signs of potential issues early on.This article explains what to do at home and at your dentist in Jonesboro, AR , to prioritize your dental health.

What to do at home

Here's what to do at home to protect your oral health:

1. Brush, floss, and rinse regularly

Your daily oral health routine is key to keeping your smile happy, healthy, and clean. That includes three steps:

Brushing: Using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste, gently brush two to three times daily in circular motions over the whole of each tooth. Gently brush the gumline as well.

Flossing: Flossing removes debris from areas your toothbrush can't reach. Floss once daily, ideally before your final brushing of the day. Gently floss between each tooth, curving the floss into a C shape to get the inner edges of the tooth and gumline.?

Rinse: Rinsing once daily can freshen your breath and remove additional debris or particles from your mouth. Antimicrobial mouthwashes can kill bacteria, whereas fluoride mouthwashes can remineralize teeth to strengthen the enamel.

2. Watch what foods you eat

Sugary and acidic foods can harm your oral health. Sugary foods feed bad bacteria in your mouth, potentially increasing tooth erosion and gum disease. Acidic foods can also erode teeth.Furthermore, some stringier foods can get stuck in your teeth more easily. This could cause a faster buildup of debris.Here are some foods to reduce your consumption of:

Candy: Candy has lots of sugar in it. Hard candies could also wear your teeth faster if you try to chew on them.

Soda: Soda often has significant amounts of sugar and certain acids.

Alcohol: Alcohols like wine contain tannins, which could stain your teeth. Some alcoholic beverages also contain sugars that can facilitate tooth decay.

Dried fruit: Dried fruit has a lot of sugar and can get caught in your teeth. Flossing and rinsing can help reduce its impact.

Ice: Ice isn't inherently bad for you, but chewing it could damage your teeth.

Lemons: The citric acid in lemons could erode enamel and facilitate decay.

You don't have to remove all these from your diet. However, being more mindful of your consumption can protect your oral health.

3. Stop smoking and using tobacco products

Smoking and tobacco products can stain your teeth and worsen your breath. They also increase your risk of several oral conditions:

Tooth root decay

Tooth loss

Gum disease

Oral cancer

Oral surgery complications

Quitting smoking and other tobacco products can reduce your risk of these issues dramatically and make your oral health routine more effective.

What to do at the dentist

There's a lot you can do at the dentist to prioritize your oral health and keep your smile happy and healthy:

1. Visit the dentist regularly

Routine dental visits are crucial. The dentist or hygienist can clean any spots you miss and examine your mouth for early signs of problems. They'll also apply a gritty toothpaste substance to remove any stuck debris and polish your teeth.Typically, you only need two visits yearly, and many routine visits take an hour or less. However, these visits can reduce the chance of costly, complex problems developing.

2. Ask for oral health tips

If you have questions about your oral health routine or how your dental health works, your dentist will be happy to help you.For example, perhaps you aren't certain about the proper flossing technique. Besides actually flossing your teeth during the appointment, the dentist can give you pointers on flossing to enhance its effectiveness and comfort.

Another example might be product recommendations. There are many oral health products at stores, but dentists can tell you what active ingredients to look for in products to ensure you spend money only on products that enhance your dental health.

3. Inquire about procedures you may need

Depending on your oral health, your dentist may recommend certain procedures. You should ask about how the procedure works and if you have other options.For example, if you have significant calculus buildup, your dentist may recommend a dental deep cleaning. Your dentist can explain how deep cleanings work, your sedation options, and similar factors if you ask.This can help you make informed decisions about your home oral care and plan for potential future procedures.You can also ask about cosmetic procedures, such as teeth whitening.

4. Schedule any recommended procedures promptly

Many dental issues can become dramatically more complex and expensive if you do not address them promptly. They can also cause more pain and inconvenience if you delay treatment.Therefore, if the dentist recommends a procedure, schedule it as soon as possible.For example, if your dentist recommends a dental deep cleaning to remove significant calculus buildup, schedule it as soon as possible. The dental deep cleaning cost will be much less than more advanced issues that could develop if the issue is left untreated.

The bottom line

Prioritizing your dental health means doing all the right things at home and the dentist.Start by brushing, flossing, and rinsing regularly. Watch what foods you eat, and quit smoking and other tobacco product use.

That said, visit the dentist regularly for your exams and cleanings. Ask for oral health tips when you're there as well. If the dentist recommends procedures, ask any questions you need to, but schedule the procedure as soon as possible to minimize cost and complication.These steps will help you prioritize your health and preserve a happy smile for the long term.



CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: Aspen Dental

View the original press release on accesswire.com