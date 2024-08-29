The Singapore-based company is entering the Middle Eastern market after signing a memorandum of understanding for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project. Singapore's Gstar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 2 GW solar module manufacturing project in the UAE, focused on high-efficiency N-type technology. The MoU is in place with a Middle Eastern consortium, led by diversified investment company Siraj Group and in partnership with Galaxico and Stark Consulting. Construction on the project, which marks Gstar's entry into the Middle Eastern market, is expected to begin by November. ...

