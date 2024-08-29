In the module prototype, all components that are not directly used to convert light into electricity are made of biodegradable or recyclable materials or renewable raw materials. The module is the result of the E2 - E-Quadrat project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics CSP and Novo-Tech GmbH, a manufacturer of polymer-bonded wood-based materials for outdoor applications, have developed a solar panel that uses renewable raw materials as well as biodegradable or recyclable materials ...

