Greatest capacity uplift of 2024 recorded in July as provisional deployment data suggests 1. 2 GW added over 12-month period. Domestic installations continue to account for the lion's share of new additions, but the UK government is seeking views on planning reforms aimed at accelerating deployment of larger-scale solar farms. UK solar capacity hit 17 GW at the end of July 2024, according to the latest deployment statistics released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). The department recorded 70 MW of new capacity in July 2024, the highest monthly increase of 2024 to date. ...

