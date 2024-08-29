Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117M8 | ISIN: LU0974299876 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G2
Tradegate
29.08.24
20:31 Uhr
181,10 Euro
+3,20
+1,80 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBANT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBANT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
180,95182,1020:40
180,85182,0020:39
PR Newswire
29.08.2024 19:12 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globant, Franco Colapinto's Proud Sponsor, Becomes Williams Racing Official Partner

The Company is already a global partner of Formula 1 to elevate their digital experiences both for racing teams and fans and makes Williams its first team partnership in the sport

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Racing is proud to announce a new partnership with leading digital transformation company and long-running Colapinto's sponsor, Globant.

Globant and Williams Racing

The New York Stock Exchange-listed organisation, with more than 29,100 employees and presence in 33 countries, is already a global partner of Formula 1 to elevate their digital experiences both for racing teams and fans and makes Williams its first team partnership in the sport.

Founded in Argentina, Globant has moved quickly to join forces with Williams following the announcement that Franco Colapinto will drive for the team alongside Alex Albon for the rest of the 2024 season and as the team prepares to welcome Spaniard Carlos Sainz for 2025. Globant has supported Franco in his F2 campaign and becomes a partner on the eve of the Italian Grand Prix where he will become the first Argentine driver in F1 for 23 years.

The partnership with Williams expands Globant's work with elite sports organisations, like Formula 1, FIFA, and the LA Clippers, with a focus on bringing fans closer to the action by applying the latest technology to digital experiences.

Globant is another major partner to join Williams in 2024 as the team continues its transformation on and off track in pursuit of World Championship success. Since the turn of the year the team has also unveiled new partnerships with Komatsu, Keeper Security and VAST Data, and renewed its relationship with Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts.

Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO, Globant: "We are proud to join Williams Racing, an icon of one of the world's most technologically advanced sports globally. We love dreamers and Franco Colapinto has made his dream come true through his talent, determination and hard work. Now that he has earned a seat at Formula 1 we want to keep supporting him and the team that nurtured him along the way. As Latin America's largest technology company serving the global market, we are committed to transforming the sports industry, providing solutions to bring fans closer to the game, and elevating every experience".

James Vowles, Team Principal: "I am delighted to welcome Globant to Williams Racing as Argentina prepares to mark its latest milestone in Formula 1. This partnership unites two organisations driven by innovation and a passion to provide unrivalled experiences for fans, and we are looking forward to working together starting this weekend in Monza."

___________________

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

  • We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.
  • We were featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com
Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.
For more information, visit www.globant.com.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

Globant and Williams Racing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492803/1000x658___1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492804/1000x658_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-franco-colapintos-proud-sponsor-becomes-williams-racing-official-partner-302234310.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.