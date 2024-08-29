EQS-News: Grey / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Grey partners with dLocal to drive expansion into new emerging markets



29.08.2024 / 19:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Grey partners with dLocal to drive expansion into new emerging markets The partnership will support growth into Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and South Africa with seamless and cost-effective international transfers Grey ( www.Grey.co ), a U.S.-based FinTech company that provides simplified cross-border payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with dLocal ( http://apo-opa.co/3T5exMc ), the leading cross-border payment platform specialising in emerging markets, to support its expansion into the Latin American and Southeast Asian markets. The Global Findex database ( http://apo-opa.co/3T7Ghjk ) reveals that around 1.7 billion adults globally are unbanked, with a significant number residing in developing countries. High costs and delays in cross-border payments can amplify financial exclusion by restricting access to formal financial services. Through the partnership with dLocal, Grey will provide cross-border payouts to wallets and bank accounts, expanding its services into new markets such as Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, and South Africa. This expansion will offer instant, low-cost transfers and comprehensive payment solutions, contributing to economic growth and broader access to financial services. "Expanding into one country is tough enough, let alone multiple countries at once," said Idorenyin Obong, CEO and co-founder of Grey. "dLocal has streamlined payments integration, simplified regulatory challenges, and ensured a consistent experience across all markets, allowing us to concentrate on our core mission: delivering an inclusive and seamless global banking experience to our users." Agustin Botta, Head of EMEA at dLocal, added, "Cross-border fees often diminish the value of money transfers, which are often a vital lifeline. Our partnership with Grey breaks down these financial barriers across emerging markets, ensuring quick and affordable access to funds for users, no matter where they are." This partnership between Grey and dLocal represents a significant step forward in reducing financial barriers for individuals in emerging markets. By leveraging dLocal's expertise and Grey's commitment to financial inclusivity, the collaboration promises to deliver accessible, efficient, and affordable cross-border payment solutions that empower users worldwide. As Grey continues to expand its services, this partnership will play a crucial role in promoting greater economic participation and financial independence for location-independent individuals globally. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Grey. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3XnoneT About Grey: Grey is at the forefront of providing secure and convenient global banking solutions to meet the needs of customers and businesses. With a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the USA, Grey, whose primary focus is emerging markets, has created a range of services that enable individuals and businesses to own and manage their foreign bank accounts easily, including currency exchange and access to virtual cards and invoicing. Grey Inc., a company duly incorporated under the laws of Delaware, USA, is the provider of Grey's services. For more information about Grey, visit www.Grey.co For all press-related inquiries, please contact: oyinda.bankole@twaafrica.com About dLocal: dLocal powers local payments in high-growth markets, connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of consumers across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Through its "One dLocal" model-one direct API, one platform, and one contract-global companies can accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds globally without the necessity to manage separate pay-in and pay-out processors, establish numerous local entities, or integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. For more information, visit: http://apo-opa.co/3AIsNnT



29.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

