NB Advisors: Outsourced Philadelphia CFO Services Equate to a 300% Increase in Profits and Less Hours Needed to Reach Business Goals

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / NB Advisors, a premier firm specializing in small business accounting, tax planning, and financial advisory services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This expansion reflects the firm's dedication to supporting the thriving Philadelphia business community by offering expert guidance on tax minimization and profitability strategies through its Philadelphia CFO services.





Philadelphia businesses aren't without their challenges, including growing costs in the city, difficulty attracting talent, evolving technology, and struggles with visibility, as reported by Philadelphia Mag. Furthermore, labor costs and limited access to financing are adding to the financial woes of Philadelphia small business owners.

For over 35 years, NB Advisors has been the go-to on-demand CFO for business owners, consistently driving impressive results. On average, businesses working with NB Advisors see a 40.1% increase in revenue, equating to an additional $2.3 million, and a remarkable 954.9% boost in profits, translating to an additional $1.8 million over three years.

According to NB Advisors' analysis of financial data of the clients the firm has worked with, businesses that engage with CFO services outperform their peers significantly. Companies without a CFO report average annual revenues of $1.2 million and profits of $310,000, often requiring business owners to work over 60 hours weekly. In contrast, companies utilizing CFO services average $10.7 million in revenue and $1.1 million in profits annually, with business owners working fewer hours by leveraging their teams more effectively.

"Many business owners don't fully understand the strategic value of a CFO," said Ryan Niedoba, Managing Partner at NB Advisors. "A CFO is not just another accountant; they are a vital partner who helps navigate the financial complexities of a business. Through our Philadelphia CFO services, we provide the high-level strategic advisory necessary to reach growth goals without the hefty price tag of a full-time CFO."

NB Advisors' comprehensive suite of services in Philadelphia includes:

Profitability Benchmarking - Evaluating and comparing a business' performance against industry standards to uncover potential for higher profitability.

Financial Game Plan - Utilizing proprietary tools like the "Game Plan" to analyze financial data, predict business health, and optimize capital allocation for revenue growth.

Annual "Awesome 8" Review - A thorough evaluation focused on improving growth, profitability, cash flow, and asset protection.

Philadelphia business owners are invited to book a free consultation with NB Advisors to explore how the firm's Philadelphia CFO services can help save between $100,000 and $1 million in taxes annually and significantly enhance profitability.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit NB Advisors at https://nbcfo.us/ or contact 1 (215) 555-1234.

About NB Advisors:

NB Advisors is a fourth-generation family-owned accounting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, dedicated to helping small businesses minimize their tax burden and maximize profitability. With decades of experience, the firm offers personalized and innovative strategies to save clients $100,000 to $1 million in taxes while ensuring sustainable business growth. Led by Ryan and Kevin Niedoba, NB Advisors takes pride in treating each client's business as their own, offering proactive, world-class service with a commitment to transparency and excellence.

