ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 19:26 Uhr
PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: Hamilton Painters, PerfectPRO Painters, Announce New Location, Offering Premier Residential and Commercial Painting Services

New Hamilton Location to Serve Growing Demand for High-Quality Painting Services in Residential and Commercial Sectors

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / PerfectPRO Painters is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Hamilton, Ontario. This location will bring PerfectPRO Painters' award-winning residential and commercial painting services to the area. As a trusted name in the painting industry, PerfectPRO Painters is poised to meet the growing demand for high-quality, professional painting services in Hamilton, known for its vibrant communities and thriving business landscape.

Hamilton Painters

PerfectPRO Painters' new Hamilton location will offer a full range of residential and commercial painting services tailored to the city's 787,000 residents and 17,000 businesses' unique needs. With a team of expert painters and project management specialists, PerfectPRO Painters is dedicated to delivering outstanding results, backed by a Price-Matching Guarantee and a one-year warranty on workmanship.

Services offered at the new PerfectPRO Painters Hamilton location include:

  • Residential Painting (Interior & Exterior)

  • Commercial Painting

  • Industrial Painting

  • Condo and Apartment Painting

  • Drywall Painting and Repair

  • Airless Spray Painting

  • Cabinet Painting

  • Deck Staining

  • Wallpaper Removal and Installation

  • Powerwashing

  • Epoxy Floor Painting

  • Baseboard and Trim Installations

  • Textured Ceiling Removal

"Expanding to Hamilton allows us to bring our tradition of painting excellence to a new community," said Justin Assaly, owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "Our team is passionate about transforming homes and businesses, and we're committed to positively impacting the local economy by providing top-notch services to residents and businesses alike."

With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, PerfectPRO Painters stands out as a reliable choice for anyone seeking the best Hamilton painters. Whether refreshing a home's exterior or revitalizing a commercial space, the PerfectPRO Painters team ensures a seamless experience from start to finish, delivering results that meet and exceed expectations.

For more information about PerfectPRO Painters and our new Hamilton location, please visit https://perfectpropainters.ca/locations/hamilton or contact (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, we specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

Contact Information

JP Richards
Director of Communications
releases@drakedigital.com
(613) 801-2385

SOURCE: PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
