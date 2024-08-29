Biomedical Waste Solutions: Dallas Medical Waste Disposal Company Confronts Alarming Rate of Needlestick Injuries With Detailed Guide

The CDC reports an estimated 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries among U.S. healthcare workers every year.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / In light of the increasing frequency of needlestick injuries, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent provider of medical waste disposal services with locations in Dallas, TX, is actively working to inform the public about the dangers associated with improper disposal of medical waste, including needles.

Dallas Medical Waste Disposal

Dallas Medical Waste Disposal

A CDC report shows approximately 385,000 incidents of needlestick and sharps-related injuries annually among U.S. healthcare workers. This figure is likely an underestimate due to underreporting, especially in private residences where the elderly and 38.4 million Americans (11.6% of the population) with diabetes rely on daily needle use.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed the risks of sharps injuries in transmitting diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare professionals as follows:

2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections put infected individuals at risk of fatal or long-term health problems, including disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has identified that one-third of all sharps injuries occur at the disposal stage, underscoring the importance of rigorous medical waste disposal practices to protect healthcare professionals and the public.

To address this issue, the Dallas medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions, introduced The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide provides practical advice on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharps items, highlighting the company's commitment to improving safety and preventing infections through proper waste management.

The guide features five essential recommendations for preventing needlestick injuries:

Employ FDA-approved sharps disposal containers Prevent overfilling of disposal containers Avoid reaching into disposal containers Eliminate the practice of recapping needles Keep sharp objects and disposal containers far from children

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, remarked, "The rise in needlestick injuries and their serious impacts on healthcare workers and the broader community are pressing concerns. Our guide is vital for preventing these injuries and ensuring the health and safety of healthcare providers and individuals using needles at home. We are here to provide dependable Dallas medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can mitigate the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions calls on healthcare facilities, professionals, and individuals managing needles to review its comprehensive guide on properly disposing sharps and medical waste. Their expert knowledge reassures the public that it is a reliable resource for safely handling, transporting, and disposing of medical waste, complying with the most stringent national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. More information about this Dallas medical waste disposal company can be found at: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/texas/dallas-medical-waste-disposal.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(346) 660-4994

SOURCE: Biomedical Waste Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.