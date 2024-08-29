San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2024) - Alpha Coast, a leading SaaS-based company based in Silicon Valley, has announced the expansion of its innovative inbound lead generation services to include recruiters and franchisors. After five successful years of helping career coaches scale their businesses, Alpha Coast is now poised to deliver the same transformational results to these two crucial sectors.

In today's rapidly shifting job market, recruiters and franchisors face unique challenges. Recruiters are under immense pressure as layoffs increase, making it more difficult to connect with hiring companies. Franchisors, on the other hand, have a significant opportunity to attract executives in career transition who may be considering business ownership instead of returning to traditional employment. Recognizing these needs, Alpha Coast has expanded its services, leveraging its robust SaaS infrastructure to provide tailored solutions that address these critical industry pain points.

"Our mission has always been to change lives by empowering professionals to grow their businesses in a predictable and sustainable manner," said Kent Vanho, CEO & Founder of Alpha Coast Inc. "We've successfully transformed the businesses of hundreds of career coaches, and now, with our expanded services, we're excited to do the same for recruiters and franchisors. This expansion is about more than just growth; it's about delivering meaningful impact where it's needed most."





(In Frame: Kent Vanho, CEO & Founder of Alpha Coast Inc.)



Alpha Coast's expanded services are designed to be turnkey solutions for career coaches, recruiters, and franchisors. By sourcing inbound leads and placing trained professionals to book sales meetings directly on clients' calendars, Alpha Coast takes the burden of lead generation off their clients' shoulders. This approach ensures that businesses can focus on closing deals rather than worrying about where their next lead will come from.

In an increasingly competitive market, the importance of a reliable and effective lead generation strategy cannot be overstated. For recruiters, this expansion comes at a time when the job market is more volatile than ever, and the need to connect with potential hiring managers is critical. For franchisors, this is an opportune moment to attract top-tier talent transitioning out of traditional corporate roles and into entrepreneurial ventures.









"Expanding our services was not a decision made overnight. It's been a goal for us, but we wanted to ensure that any expansion would truly change people's lives," Vanho continued. "We've seen the transformative impact our services have had on career coaches, and we're confident that we can replicate this success for recruiters and franchisors, helping them to not only survive but thrive in today's challenging environment."

For more information about Alpha Coast and its services, please visit www.alphacoast.com

About Alpha Coast Inc.:

Alpha Coast Inc. is a San Francisco-based SaaS company specializing in business development and inbound lead generation. Founded by Kent Vanho, a former corporate executive with over 17 years of experience, Alpha Coast has a proven track record of helping career coaches, recruiters, and franchisors scale their businesses. The company's innovative Client ProFinder program uses a four-step process - Build, Launch, Operate, and Scale - to drive growth and ensure success for its clients.





