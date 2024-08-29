Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
Frankfurt
29.08.24
20:00 Uhr
30,800 Euro
+0,450
+1,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.08.2024
FITCH RATINGS CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S INVESTMENT GRADE RATING

Kaufman & Broad SA: FITCH RATINGS CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S INVESTMENT GRADE RATING 
29-Aug-2024 / 18:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Press release 
 Paris, 2024, August 29th 
 
 
FITCH RATINGS CONFIRMS KAUFMAN & BROAD'S INVESTMENT GRADE RATING 
 
 
 
 
Fitch Ratings confirms Kaufman & Broad S.A.'s investment grade rating * - "BBB-" with stable outlook. This rating has 
been constant since 2022. 
 
Fitch Ratings, an American rating agency with an international vocation, rates companies on several criteria such as 
the nature of the debt held, or the capacity to carry out structural reforms. 
 
For Fitch Ratings, the confirmation of the rating reflects Kaufman & Broad's solid commercial and financial profile, 
which proves resilient during periods of low demand. 
Furthermore, Fitch also notes that the Gare d'Austerlitz project - the Company's largest non-residential project - 
remains on schedule with completion milestones, demonstrating effective project management. Finally, Fitch emphasizes 
that Kaufman & Broad continues to maintain a net cash position, which comfortably covers all upcoming debt maturities. 
 
This solid financial standing is supported by the company's targeted pre-sales and limited working capital 
requirements, which positively influence its cash flow cycle 
 
Kaufman & Broad is currently the only pure homebuilder in Europe with an Investment Grade rating. Fitch's confirmation 
of this rating in a challenging environment highlights the company's robust financial structure and its ability to 
generate substantial cashflow structurally. 
 
 
* . An investment grade rating indicates that the company's debt has a relatively low risk of default. 
 
 
This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press Relations 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
As an urban developer and assembler, the Kaufman & Broad Group works alongside and at the service of local authorities 
and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of 
experience in the construction of residential buildings, single family homes, managed residences (students and 
seniors), shops, logistics platforms and office buildings. The group's employees share the conviction that Building is 
acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its 
attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of building construction and 
use every day. All the operations developed by the group thus contribute positively to the ecological transition and 
innovate to create a more virtuous city. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.