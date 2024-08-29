Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024

WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
27.08.24
15:48 Uhr
0,535 Euro
+0,030
+5,94 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5150,53020:18
0,5150,53020:19
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 19:38 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCL Electronics: Outstanding Accolades Solidify TCL's Position at the Forefront of Innovative Display Technology

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / TCL, the world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, today announces exceptional honours obtained at the EISA Awards. Renowned as Europe's premier authority on audio-visual innovation, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has bestowed three prestigious awards on TCL, underscoring the brand's relentless commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology.

115"X955 Max

The ground-breaking TCL 115X955 Max TV has earned the title of "EISA STATEMENT TV 2024-2025" in the XL screen category, highlighting its superior performance and innovative design. Additionally, TCL's QD-Mini LED 4K TV 75C855 has been recognized as the "EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2024-2025", further cementing TCL's reputation for delivering unparalleled home cinema experiences.

TCL 115X955 Max - EISA "STATEMENT TV 2024-2025"

Setting the industry benchmark for Mini LED, TCL 115X955 Max, a 4K giant QD-Mini LED TV, was awarded the EISA "STATEMENT TV 2024-2025". With Full Array 6th generation Mini LED of 20,000+ zones, QLED PRO, 4K HDR Premium 5000, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro - this monumental TV delivers exceptional contrasts and vibrant HDR picture quality on a scale never seen before. Perfect for a grand living room or a dedicated home theatre, the 115X955 Max supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technologies. The integrated 6.2.2 Onkyo Sound System completes the cinematic experience with its immersive audio quality, perfectly matching the stunning visuals.

TCL 75C855 - "EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2024-2025"

TCL's 75C855 combines cutting-edge display technology with a sleek design, making it the centre piece of any home theatre setup. EISA's image and sound experts awarded the TCL 75C855 "HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2024-2025", consolidating TCL's position as a pioneer of display technology.

At the heart of the 75C855 is TCL's Full Array Mini LED technology, combined with QLED, which delivers vibrant and precise colour reproduction. The 4K HDR Premium 3500 and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for powerfully precise contrasts and sharp and colourful HDR picture quality. Complementing its visual prowess, the built-in 2.2.2 Onkyo Dolby Atmos sound system rounds out the experience, providing rich and enveloping audio.

These award-winning models and more are now available across the Middle East & Africa markets. Stay tuned for upcoming innovations from TCL that continue to set new benchmarks in the industry.

Contact Information

Odette Bagley Swart
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
media.sadc@tcl.com
083 358 3356

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
