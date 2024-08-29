Shafer Vineyards Unveils New Packaging for Fall 2024 Releases, Showcasing Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Shafer Vineyards, one of Napa Valley's most historic names in winemaking, announces the debut of new packaging for its portfolio, with a spotlight on its flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside Select.

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box

Shafer Vineyards unveils 2021 Hillside Select with a new label and a contemporary 3-bottle wooden box.

The centerpiece of Shafer's new presentation is a sleek, contemporary three-bottle wooden box, meticulously crafted to reflect the exceptional quality of Hillside Select. This marks only the third time in the wine's storied 40-year history that its packaging has been redesigned, with the last box design change dating back to the late 1990s.

The new Hillside Select box is accompanied by an updated label, designed to forge an even stronger connection between the packaging, the wine, and Shafer's world-class estate. The label features a textured backdrop depicting the topography of the vine rows on the hillside vineyards, known as one of the premier sites globally for Cabernet Sauvignon.

"We are pleased to introduce this new presentation for our wines, particularly 2021 Hillside Select which is such an exceptional vintage," says Matthew Sharp, Managing Director of Shafer Vineyards. "The new packaging reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation, while honoring the rich heritage and terroir that define Shafer."

The full portfolio of Shafer wines features a contemporary new look for Autumn 2024: 2023 Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay, 2022 TD-9 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Relentless Syrah, and 2022 One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon all see updated label designs providing continuity between past and future as a global luxury brand.

For more information about Shafer Vineyards and its new packaging for fall 2024, please visit www.shafervineyards.com.

About Shafer Vineyards

Shafer Vineyards has produced elegant Napa Valley wines for more than 45 years. Elias Fernandez, Shafer's legendary winemaker, is celebrating his 40th year at this estate in 2024. He and his team care for the winery's 250 acres of estate vineyards and meticulously craft its wines including the flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside Select. Robert Parker named Shafer "one of the world's greatest wineries."

Contact Information

Andy Demsky

Communications Director

ademsky@shafervineyards.com

707-944-2877

Related Images

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box

Shafer Vineyards unveils 2021 Hillside Select with a new label and a contemporary 3-bottle wooden box. New Shafer Releases for Autumn 2024

Shafer Vineyards has unveiled new label designs with its Autumn 2024 releases

SOURCE: Shafer Vineyards

View the original press release on newswire.com.