Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.08.2024 20:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shafer Vineyards Unveils New Packaging for Fall 2024 Releases, Showcasing Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / Shafer Vineyards, one of Napa Valley's most historic names in winemaking, announces the debut of new packaging for its portfolio, with a spotlight on its flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside Select.

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box
Shafer Vineyards unveils 2021 Hillside Select with a new label and a contemporary 3-bottle wooden box.

The centerpiece of Shafer's new presentation is a sleek, contemporary three-bottle wooden box, meticulously crafted to reflect the exceptional quality of Hillside Select. This marks only the third time in the wine's storied 40-year history that its packaging has been redesigned, with the last box design change dating back to the late 1990s.

The new Hillside Select box is accompanied by an updated label, designed to forge an even stronger connection between the packaging, the wine, and Shafer's world-class estate. The label features a textured backdrop depicting the topography of the vine rows on the hillside vineyards, known as one of the premier sites globally for Cabernet Sauvignon.

"We are pleased to introduce this new presentation for our wines, particularly 2021 Hillside Select which is such an exceptional vintage," says Matthew Sharp, Managing Director of Shafer Vineyards. "The new packaging reflects our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation, while honoring the rich heritage and terroir that define Shafer."

The full portfolio of Shafer wines features a contemporary new look for Autumn 2024: 2023 Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay, 2022 TD-9 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021 Relentless Syrah, and 2022 One Point Five Cabernet Sauvignon all see updated label designs providing continuity between past and future as a global luxury brand.

For more information about Shafer Vineyards and its new packaging for fall 2024, please visit www.shafervineyards.com.

About Shafer Vineyards

Shafer Vineyards has produced elegant Napa Valley wines for more than 45 years. Elias Fernandez, Shafer's legendary winemaker, is celebrating his 40th year at this estate in 2024. He and his team care for the winery's 250 acres of estate vineyards and meticulously craft its wines including the flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, Hillside Select. Robert Parker named Shafer "one of the world's greatest wineries."

Contact Information

Andy Demsky
Communications Director
ademsky@shafervineyards.com
707-944-2877

Related Images

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box

2021 Hillside Select in New 3-Bottle Wooden Box
Shafer Vineyards unveils 2021 Hillside Select with a new label and a contemporary 3-bottle wooden box.

New Shafer Releases for Autumn 2024

New Shafer Releases for Autumn 2024
Shafer Vineyards has unveiled new label designs with its Autumn 2024 releases

SOURCE: Shafer Vineyards

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.