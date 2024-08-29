Anzeige
29.08.2024
Bronner Bros: Trial Date Set for Bernard Bronner vs. Rainforest Films, Will Packer, Rob Hardy, and TRF Productions, LLC

Court date set for September 16th in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 / The trial in the case of Bernard Bronner vs. Rainforest Films, Will Packer, Rob Hardy, and TRF Productions, LLC is set to begin on September 16th, 2024, in Georgia. This trial marks a significant development in the long-running legal dispute between Bernard Bronner and the defendants, centering around allegations of corporate mismanagement and breach of fiduciary duties.

Bernard Bronner

Bernard Bronner
Chairman of Bronner Bros, LLC

The lawsuit, which was filed over a decade ago, alleges breaches of fiduciary duty, corporate mismanagement, and the misappropriation of assets within Rainforest Films and its affiliated entities.

Bernard Bronner, Chairman of Bronner Bros. and Publisher of Upscale Magazine invested substantial financial resources in the company, which was co-founded by Will Packer and Rob Hardy.

Bronner claims that despite his significant investment and contributions to the early success of Rainforest Films, he has not received appropriate financial returns, prompting the long-standing legal battle.

The upcoming trial is a critical step in resolving this dispute, which has spanned over 10 years and involved numerous court hearings.

About Bernard Bronner

Bernard Bronner is a highly respected businessman, philanthropist, and media executive. He serves as the Chairman of Bronner Bros., one of the largest African-American-owned hair and skincare product companies and is the Publisher of Upscale Magazine. His investment in Rainforest Films reflects his commitment to supporting Black creatives and entrepreneurs, and he remains dedicated to ensuring accountability and transparency in his business dealings.

Contact Information:

Lynn Hobson
Publicist
lynnhobson@gmail.com
347.385.4092

Bernard Bronner, Chairman of Bronner Bros, LLC

