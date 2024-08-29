Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.08.2024
Goldene Zeiten: Neue Bohrergebnisse sind da und Milliardäre horten bereits diese 0,70 $ Gold-Aktied eröffnet!!
29.08.2024 20:10 Uhr
Rapala VMC Oyj: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Major shareholder announcements, August 29, 2024 at 09:00 p.m. EEST

Rapala VMC Corporation has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. (New York, U.S.) on 29.8.2024.

According to the notification, the aggregate ownership of Cermak Road LLC in Rapala VMC Corporation's shares (ISIN: FI0009007355) decreased below fifteen (15) per cent threshold on August 28, 2024.

Total position of person(s) subject to the notification:

% of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights through
financial instruments		 Total of both
in %		 Total number of
shares and voting
rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached		 14.09% - 14.09% 39,000,000
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		 19.23% - 19.23%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Class /
type of shares		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007355 - 5,476,973 - 14.09%
SUBTOTAL A 5,476,973 14.09%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
None notified

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (Item 8):
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal number of shares, voting rights and financial instruments
Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. 0% 0% 0%
Sycamore Partners III, L.P. 0% 0% 0%
Cermak Road LLC 14.09% 0% 14.09%

Further, according to the notification:
"Sycamore Partners Management, L.P. is the investment adviser to Sycamore Partners III, L.P. The beneficial owners listed in Item 8 hold a passive interest in Rapala VMC."

Rapala VMC Corporation

Lars Ollberg
President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The group, with net sales of EUR 222 million in 2023, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

www.rapalavmc.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.