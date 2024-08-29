Sparta Group: Sparta Reports Q3 Financial Results

Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has announced that it has released its financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2024. The Corporation's Q3 financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) are available on SEDAR via the links below (www.sedar.com).

Sparta Capital Ltd Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

Sparta Capital Ltd Q3 Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A)

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. This structure provides brand recognition, insight, high-level strategic guidance, and financial monitoring. Sparta Group is divided into three operational business segments, each accountable for its day-to-day operations and performance. Those segments are, Environment, Energy, and Innovation.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

